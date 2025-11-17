Grammy Award Winner Ne-Yo to Make Broadway Debut in Hell's Kitchen in December

Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer Ne-Yo will make his Broadway debut in Hell's Kitchen on December 4. Almost a decade after the recording artist won audiences over as The Tin Man in NBC’s The Wiz Live!, Ne-Yo steps onto the Broadway stage for the first time in the role of Davis. He succeeds Durrell “Tank” Babbs, who is playing a limited run as Davis from November 18-30.

Ne-Yo ascended to superstardom with his 2005 debut single “So Sick,” which was certified quadruple-platinum. Since then, Ne-Yo has continued to deliver an array of era-shaping singles, including “Sexy Love,” “Closer,” “Because of You,” “Miss Independent,” “Mad,” “Let Me Love You,” “Time of Our Lives” and many more. He also earned his first diamond-certified song with his collaboration with Pitbull and Afrojack on “Give Me Everything.” He is currently preparing to release a country-inspired album.

“I’ve performed on a lot of stages in my life, but making my Broadway debut in Hell's Kitchen is something truly special,” Ne-Yo said. “Alicia created a world that’s real, raw and full of soul, and stepping into the role of Davis lets me explore a whole new side of storytelling. I’m honored to join this incredible cast and creative team, and I can’t wait to bring everything I’ve got to the Shubert Theatre.”

“I’m so excited that Ne-Yo is making his Broadway debut and joining the Hell's Kitchen family at the iconic Shubert Theatre,” said Keys. “His special talent is going to bring even more magic to this powerful show! Our story is about finding community, finding your place and we are excited to welcome him into the role of Davis! This is going to be unforgettable!"

Hell's Kitchen is currently led by Amanda Reid, Jessica Vosk, Kecia Lewis, Durrell “Tank” Babbs and Phillip Johnson Richardson. The production is directed by Michael Greif, with choreography by Camille A. Brown, a book by Kristoffer Diaz and the music of Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.

