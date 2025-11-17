Kate Baldwin and Alex Newell Heat up Chicago on Broadway

Chicago has added two new stars to its arsenal. Two-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin joined the company as Roxie Hart on November 10. Tony winner Alex Newell steps into the role of Matron “Mama” Morton tonight, November 17. Speaking to Broadway.com, Baldwin revealed that she was initially hesitant to take over the part. She had a change of heart when she revisited the production. “The writing is so fabulous, the choreography is unparalleled and the spirit of the show just filled me with joy. It was nothing but fun. Why wouldn't I want to be a part of this?”

For Newell, joining Chicago on Broadway allows them to come “full-circle,” having performed in a high school production of the beloved musical as Mary Sunshine. Speaking to the significance of such a long-standing hit, Newell remarked, “when a show is so prevalent and so dominant in one place for so long, it creates its own legacy and it creates such a nostalgia that people can run towards.” Newell also has a message for their high school drama teacher: “Ha-ha, I finally got my role!"

Watch the video below for the full interview.

Get tickets to Chicago!