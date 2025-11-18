Odds and Ends: Sadie Sink Crosses the Pond, Cynthia Erivo Kicks Off the Parade

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Star-Crossed and West End-Bound

Sadie Sink and Noah Jupe will make their West End debuts next spring in Romeo & Juliet. Performances begin March 16, 2026 at the Harold Pinter Theatre with Robert Icke directing. Sink, recently seen on Broadway in John Proctor Is the Villain and known globally as Max in Stranger Things, calls the project a longtime goal. Jupe’s screen credits include A Quiet Place, Honey Boy and the upcoming Hamnet. The 12-week engagement marks Icke’s latest staging of a classic play following his versions of Oresteia, Hamlet and Oedipus, starring Mark Strong and Lesley Manville, now running on Broadway.

Wicked Star to Soar on Thanksgiving Morning

Tony winner Cynthia Erivo will open the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with a number that will no doubt set a high-flying tone for the holiday tradition. The Tony, Emmy and Grammy winner, who plays Elphaba in the film version(s) of Wicked, will lead the start of the broadcast on November 27 when the parade airs at 8:30AM in all time zones on NBC and Peacock. Erivo joins a lineup that includes EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI, the singing voices of HUNTR X from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters as well as Broadway performances from Buena Vista Social Club, Just in Time and Ragtime. The Radio City Rockettes will also appear as they celebrate their 100th anniversary. Millions are expected along the route as Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker return to host.

Sting Sets Sail for the Met

Sting will return to the Metropolitan Opera House next summer in a newly adapted staging of his 2014 Broadway musical The Last Ship, playing nine performances from June 9 to 14, 2026. He will star as Jackie White, the shipyard foreman at the heart of the story, with longtime collaborator Shaggy joining the cast as the Ferryman. The production features a new book by Barney Norris and new and revised songs by Sting and is directed by Leo Warner following runs in Amsterdam, Paris and Brisbane. Rooted in Sting’s childhood in the shipbuilding town of Wallsend, The Last Ship looks at a community facing the closure of its yard and the unraveling of the world they know. A full creative team will be announced soon and an expanded album is on the way.

Sean Hayes Steps Into The Unknown

Tony winner Sean Hayes will return to the New York stage this winter in The Unknown, a new solo show by David Cale and directed by Leigh Silverman. The production begins performances January 31 2026 at Studio Seaview and opens February 12 for a 10-week engagement. Hayes stars as Elliott, a writer struggling with a stalled manuscript who retreats to a remote cabin and begins to suspect he is not alone. As the boundary between his imagination and his circumstances shifts, Elliott questions whether he is crafting a thriller or living inside one. Cale describes Hayes as an inspired match for the piece. The production features scenic design by Studio Bent, costumes by Sarah Laux, lighting by Cha See, sound by Caroline Eng and music by Isobel Waller Bridge.

Sabrina Carpenter Heads Down the Rabbit Hole

Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter will star in and produce a new musical take on Alice in Wonderland for Universal Pictures. Carpenter brought the idea to the studio herself, along with early visuals and concepts that helped spark the project. Lorene Scafaria, known for writing and directing Hustlers, will write and direct the movie, giving the classic tale a fresh spin. Marc Platt, the powerhouse producer behind film and stage hits including both Wicked on Broadway and its movie adaptations, will produce alongside Alloy Entertainment’s Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton. The film draws from Lewis Carroll’s beloved story of a girl who slips into a world filled with eccentric characters and strange surprises.

Jessica Stone to Lead La Jolla Playhouse

La Jolla Playhouse has named two-time Tony nominee Jessica Stone as its next artistic director. Stone, who will transition into the role in early 2026, succeeds Christopher Ashley following his 16-year tenure. A celebrated director, Stone was most recently nominated for a Tony Award for Water for Elephants in 2024. She received her first Tony nomination for helming Kimberly Akimbo, which went on to win the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2023. Before directing, Stone was a Broadway performer in shows such as Anything Goes, Design for Living, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Grease. Her directing work has since taken her to theaters across the country, including Williamstown Theatre Festival, A.C.T., Shakespeare Theatre Company and The Old Globe. At La Jolla Playhouse, Stone will partner with managing director Debby Buchholz to guide the theater’s future.