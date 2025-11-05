Odds and Ends: Cole Escola Gives Miss Piggy Her Close-Up, Joe Turner Revival Gets Dream Design Team & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Design Magic for Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

A first-rate creative team has been announced for the Broadway revival of August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, starring Taraji P. Henson and Cedric “The Entertainer.” Directed by Debbie Allen, the production begins previews March 30 at the Barrymore Theatre and opens April 25. The team includes costume designer Paul Tazewell, set designer David Gallo, lighting designer Stacey Derosier, sound designer Justin Ellington and hair designer Mia Neal who will bring new life and visual depth to Wilson’s 1911 story of identity, community and spiritual renewal.

From Mary to Muppet: Cole Escola Writes for Miss Piggy

After nearly five decades of stealing scenes, Miss Piggy is finally getting her own movie. As reported by Deadline, Jennifer Lawrence revealed on the Las Culturistas podcast that she and Emma Stone are producing a feature film centered on the iconic Muppet, with Oh, Mary! creator Cole Escola writing the script. It will mark Miss Piggy’s first solo outing since her debut on The Muppet Show in 1976. Lawrence hinted that both she and Stone plan to appear in the film, though plot details are under wraps. The project follows a wave of Muppet celebrations ahead of the franchise’s 50th anniversary in 2026. Can’t wait to catch the diva on film? Catch her and Kermie reunited on Broadway in Rob Lake Magic With Special Guests the Muppets.

Broadway Shows March into the Macy’s Parade

The 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 27 will put Broadway center stage with performances from Buena Vista Social Club, Just in Time and Ragtime, live from Herald Square. Casts from each production will deliver numbers as part of the annual holiday spectacular, airing at 8:30AM on NBC and Peacock, hosted by TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker. Broadway’s hits will once again bring a little Times Square magic to Thanksgiving morning.

So Very! Heathers Extends Its Killer Run

Heathers The Musical is staying put at New World Stages. The cult hit has been extended for the second time and will now run through May 24, 2026. Lorna Courtney and Casey Likes star as Veronica Sawyer and J.D., with Kuhoo Verma joining the cast on December 11. Directed by Andy Fickman with a score by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe, the darkly comic musical, which opened off-Broadway in July, continues to draw packed houses before launching its first U.S. tour in 2027.

Swenson and Margherita Serve Up Sweeney Todd

Broadway favorites Will Swenson and Lesli Margherita will star as Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts in California. Directed by Tony winner Jason Alexander with musical direction by Darryl Archibald and choreography by Lee Martino, the production will begin on January 30, open on January 31 and run through February 22, 2026. Set in 19th-century London, the musical by Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler follows a vengeful barber who returns from exile and joins forces with a pie shop owner whose menu takes a dark turn.