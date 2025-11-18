Sail On, Boys! Operation Mincemeat Extends Its Run Through April 2026

Operation Mincemeat shows no signs of defeat as the Broadway production marches into yet another extension. The farcical retelling of how Britain successfully disguised the 1943 Allied Invasion of Sicily will continue delighting audiences at the Golden Theatre through April 26, 2026. Originally scheduled to run for 16 weeks, this marks the fifth extension for the uproarious historical comedy.

Operation Mincemeat began its life across the pond, snagging an Olivier Award for Best Musical in 2023 before transferring to Broadway in 2025. The musical romp is written and composed by the British comedy group SpitLip, comprising David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts. In addition to Cumming, Hodgson and Roberts, the cast also features Claire-Marie Hall and Jak Malone, the latter of whom won a Tony award for his vivid performance as unlikely war hero Hester Leggatt (among other characters). Robert Hastie directs.

With the extension, Wednesday evening performances will be replaced by Sunday evening performances beginning on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

