Grammy Winner Ne-Yo Makes Broadway Debut in Hell’s Kitchen Tonight

Three-time Grammy winner Ne-Yo is stepping into the spotlight for his Broadway debut in Hell’s Kitchen tonight. The “Miss Independent” singer is succeeding Durrell “Tank” Babbs in the role of Davis. Ne-Yo’s first foray into musical theater came in 2015, when he won hearts as The Tin Man in NBC’s The Wiz Live!

Hell's Kitchen is currently led by Amanda Reid, Jessica Vosk, Kecia Lewis and Phillip Johnson Richardson. On December 16, Grammy-winning gospel singer Yolanda Adams will take over as Miss Liza Jane from Lewis, who won a Tony Award for originating the role.

The musical features some of Alicia Keys’ greatest hits, along with new music written especially for the show. Hell's Kitchen is directed by Michael Greif with choreography by Camille A. Brown and a book by Kristoffer Diaz.

