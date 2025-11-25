Broadway's Just in Time to Embark on National Tour in 2027

Jonathan Groff in "Just in Time" on Broadway (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmeran)

Just in Time, the Broadway musical about the great American entertainer Bobby Darin, will launch a North American tour in June 2027. Tour cities will be announced early next year with casting and ticket information announced at a later date.

“We’re thrilled to take Just in Time on the road and share Bobby Darin’s incredible story with audiences across North America,” said producers Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens and John Frost in a statement. “We've witnessed firsthand the sheer joy this show brings to people night after night on Broadway, and we're honored that we get to spread that joy—and this tremendous music—far beyond New York City.”

National audiences will get a sneak peek at Just in Time when Tony winner Jonathan Groff and the Broadway cast perform on the 99th edition of the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 27.

Developed and directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers, Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey—from soaring highs to crushing lows—brought to life by Groff, featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover” and “Mack the Knife.”

The musical began Broadway performances on March 31, and opened on April 26. It has a book by Tony winner Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver, music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick, orchestrations by Resnick and Michael Thurber, choreography by Shannon Lewis and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin. Just in Time features scenic design by two-time Tony winner Derek McLane, costume design by eight-time Tony winner Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Tony winner Justin Townsend and sound design by Tony winner Peter Hylenski.

Just in Time received six Tony Award nominations and its original Broadway cast recording on Atlantic Records was nominated for a Grammy Award.

Get tickets to Just in Time on Broadway!