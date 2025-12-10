It Moves Us All: The Lion King Broadway Cast Performs a Stripped-Down Rendition of 'Circle of Life' in 5 Languages

The Lion King recently celebrated its 28th anniversary on Broadway. Throughout those 11,000 performances, productions of the show were simultaneously playing across the globe in nine different languages. South African members of the Broadway cast celebrated the show’s remarkable global reach with a moving performance of “Circle of Life” in the Broadway.com studio.

Lindiwe Dlamini, Zinhle Dube, Bongi Duma, Amanda Kunene, Nhlanhla Ngobeni, Nteliseng Nkhela and Ntsepa Pitjeng-Molebatsi applied their powerhouse vocals to an arrangement by Clement Ishmael featuring five languages: English, Spanish, French, German and Zulu. Duma also played the drums alongside John Benthal on guitar, under the musical direction of Cherie Rosen. Watch the performance below!

