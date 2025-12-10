 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

It Moves Us All: The Lion King Broadway Cast Performs a Stripped-Down Rendition of 'Circle of Life' in 5 Languages

Club Broadway.com
by Jonah de Forest • Dec 10, 2025
Bongi Duma, Zinhle Dube, Nteliseng Nkhela, Ntsepa Pitjeng-Molebatsi, Amanda Kunene, Lindiwe Dlamini, Nhlanhla Ngobeni and John Benthal (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

The Lion King recently celebrated its 28th anniversary on Broadway. Throughout those 11,000 performances, productions of the show were simultaneously playing across the globe in nine different languages. South African members of the Broadway cast celebrated the show’s remarkable global reach with a moving performance of “Circle of Life” in the Broadway.com studio.

Lindiwe Dlamini, Zinhle Dube, Bongi Duma, Amanda Kunene, Nhlanhla Ngobeni, Nteliseng Nkhela and Ntsepa Pitjeng-Molebatsi applied their powerhouse vocals to an arrangement by Clement Ishmael featuring five languages: English, Spanish, French, German and Zulu. Duma also played the drums alongside John Benthal on guitar, under the musical direction of Cherie Rosen. Watch the performance below!

 

Get tickets to The Lion King!

Related Shows

The Lion King

from $110.08

Star Files

Ntsepa Pitjeng-Molebatsi

Articles Trending Now

  1. Hogwarts Express: Backstage at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child With Aidan Close, Episode 1: All Aboard!
  2. The Queen of Versailles, Starring Kristin Chenoweth, Will Play Its Final Performance on December 21
  3. Shoshana Bean Joins the Cast of The Lost Boys, A New Musical on Broadway
Back to Top