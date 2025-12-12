John Patrick Collins to Step in as Bob in Broadway's The Outsiders Before Kevin William Paul Returns

The Outsiders' Kevin Csolak will play his final performance as Bob on December 14. Current swing John Patrick Collins will assume the role for three weeks, from December 16 to January 4 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. As previously announced, original Broadway cast member Kevin William Paul returns to the role on January 6, 2026. Paul is currently appearing in Classic Stage Company's revival of The Baker's Wife.

Based on the coming-of-age novel by S.E. Hinton and the 1983 film, The Outsiders centers on the Tulsan adolescents Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family as they fight to survive in 1967 Oklahoma.

With Tony-winning direction by Danya Taymor, The Outsiders has a book co-written by Adam Rapp and Justin Levine, and a score by the folk duo Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Levine. The musical opened on Broadway April 11, 2024 and won four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It made its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in spring 2023.

