Kevin Csolak to Step in for Kevin William Paul in The Outsiders on Broadway

Kevin Csolak will take on the role of Bob Sheldon in The Outsiders on Broadway. He begins performances on September 26, stepping in for original cast member Kevin William Paul, who is taking a leave of absence to appear off-Broadway in The Baker's Wife. Paul returns on January 6, 2026.

Csolak was seen most recently as Tulsa in Gypsy. On Broadway, he appeared in Mean Girls and West Side Story. His screen credits include Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, TNT’s Animal Kingdom and HBO’s Boardwalk Empire.

The cast includes Brody Grant as Ponyboy Curtis (through September 21), Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Dan Berry as Darrel Curtis, Victor Carrillo Tracey as Paul, Alex Joseph Grayson as Dallas Winston, Jason Schmidt as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance and Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit Matthews. Trevor Wayne takes over the role of Ponyboy Curtis on September 23.

Based on the coming-of-age novel by S.E. Hinton and the 1983 film, The Outsiders centers on the adolescents Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of outsiders as they battle their affluent rivals, the Socs, and fight to survive in 1967 Oklahoma.

With Tony-winning direction by Danya Taymor, The Outsiders has a book co-written by Tony nominee Adam Rapp with Tony winner Justin Levine, and a score by the folk duo Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Levine.