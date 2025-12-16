Beaches, A New Musical Starring Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett to Open on Broadway This Spring

Beaches, A New Musical will open on Broadway this spring at the Majestic Theatre. Based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Iris Rainer Dart that inspired the blockbuster film, the Broadway premiere will star Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett as best friends Cee Cee and Bertie, respectively. The limited New York engagement will launch the show's multi-city national tour. Performances begin March 27, 2026 with opening night set for April 22. The musical will run through September 6, 2026.

Co-directed by Tony nominee and Emmy winner Lonny Price and Matt Cowart, the musical features a score by Grammy winner Mike Stoller, lyrics by Iris Rainer Dart and a book by Dart and Thom Thomas. The musical was developed in collaboration with David Austin. Choreography is by Jennifer Rias, with orchestrations by Tony winner Charlie Rosen. Scenic design is by James Noone, costume design by Tracy Christensen, lighting design by Tony winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony winner Kai Harada, projection design by Tony nominee David Bengali and wig, hair and makeup design by J. Jared Janas. Joseph Thalken serves as music supervisor.

The musical had its international premiere in 2024 at Theatre Calgary in Alberta, Canada, starring Vosk and Barrett. In addition to originating the role of Bertie White, Barrett has held principal roles in six Broadway shows: the Tony-winning revival of Parade (Mrs. Phagan), Wicked (Nessarose), Dr. Zhivago (Lara Guishar), The Royal Family (Gwen Cavendish), Gettin’ the Band Back Together (Dani Franco) and Baby It’s You (Mary-Jane Greenberg). She’s starred in over 30 major television shows and feature films including recurring roles on Netflix’s The Punisher and FX’s Emmy/Golden Globe-winning series Fosse/Verdon as Liza Minnelli.

Vosk recently completed her run on Broadway as Jersey in Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen and is best known for her star turn as Elphaba in Wicked—first on tour and then joining the show’s 15th anniversary on Broadway. Her other Broadway credits include Fruma Sarah in Fiddler on the Roof, Finding Neverland and The Bridges of Madison County. She created the fan-favorite role of Lute in both seasons of the animated musical series Hazbin Hotel and is the creator and star of "Vosk In The City," an interview series which has garnered millions of views across TikTok and Instagram.

Beaches brings to the stage one of the most iconic friendships in popular culture—made famous on screen by Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey. This sweeping, emotional, joy-filled new musical follows the vivacious Cee Cee and elegant Bertie, who meet as children and become fast friends. From pen pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie’s oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulnerability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of friendship.