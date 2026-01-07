Zama Magudulela Joins the North American Tour of Disney's The Lion King as Rafiki

Zama Magudulela is joining the North American tour of Disney’s The Lion King as Rafiki. Magudulela will begin performances on January 13 in Sacramento at the Safe Credit Union Performing Arts Center, where the musical will play through January 25. Magudulela succeeds Mukelisiwe Goba, who played her final performance as Rafiki on tour on January 4.

The North American tour marks Magudulela’s eighth production of The Lion King, having previously performed the show in six languages in seven international productions: France, Spain, Brazil, China, Germany, Australia and most recently in the Toronto sit-down production.

Magudulela will join current tour cast members Peter Hargrave (Scar), David D’Lancy Wilson (Mufasa), Nick Cordileone (Timon), Nick LaMedica (Zazu), Danny Grumich (Pumbaa), Gilbert Domally (Simba), Thembelihle Cele (Nala), Forest VanDyke (Banzai), Martina Sykes (Shenzi), Sam Linda (Ed), Wiliam John Austin (Standby Scar and Pumbaa) and Thom Christopher Warren (Standby Scar, Zazu, Timon and Pumbaa). The role of “Young Simba” alternates between Aaron Chao and Josiah Watson and the role of “Young Nala” alternates between Journey Compas and Marley Gomes.

Rounding out the cast are Kayla Rose Aimable, Ellen Akashi, Aja Simone Baitey, Eric Bean Jr., Vernon Brooks III, Shaquelle Charles, Reoagile Choabi, Daniela Cobb, Lyric Danae, Maurice Dawkins, Cedrick Ekra, Camryn Hampton, Quiana Onrae’l Holmes, Valériane Louisy Louis Joseph, Joel Karie, Gabisile Manana, Keyveontae’ Martin, Morgan Reed McDaniel, Justin Mensah, Sarita Amani Nash, Nhlanhla Ndlovu, Aaron Nelson, Yuka Notsuka, Sicelo Ntshangase, Sayiga Eugene Peabody, Yael Pineda-Hall, Nathan Andrew Riley, Jordan Samuels, Poseletso Sejosingoe, Eric Shawn, Jennifer Theriot, Brena K. Thomas, Courtney Thomas, Ben Toomer, Denzel Tsopnang and Jordan Nicole Willis.

The Lion King has been touring North America for more than 23 years, and during that time has played more than 10,000 performances in over 90 cities and welcomed more than 25 million theatergoers, making it North America’s longest-running and most-attended Broadway tour in history.