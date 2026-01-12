What Do You Say to Taking Chances? Tickets Now on Sale for Titanique on Broadway

Tickets are now on sale for the high seas musical comedy Titanique. Originally staged in the basement of a grocery store, Titanique will make its Broadway debut in a 16-week limited engagement at the St. James Theatre beginning March 26. Opening night is set for April 12 and the production will run through July 12.

Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, who co-wrote the project along with Tye Blue, will star as Céline Dion and Jack Dawson, respectively. The cast also features Tony nominee Jim Parsons as Ruth Dewitt Bukater and Grammy nominee Deborah Cox as the Unsinkable Molly Brown, with original cast member Frankie Grande returning as Victor Garber.

Titanique offers a campy twist on Titanic, retelling the classic love story through the lens of French-Canadian songbird Dion and her catalog of hits. Beloved by audiences around the world, Titanique won an Olivier Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play during its 2025 West End run.

Directed by co-creator Blue, the show will be choreographed by Ellenore Scott, with music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Nicholas James Connell, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by Paige Seber, sound design by Lawrence Schober, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and scenic design by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Laubacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production.

Get tickets to Titanique!