Heathers The Musical Welcomes New Cast Members; Kate Rockwell to Return

Heathers The Musical will welcome new cast members to New World Stages starting on January 26. The production recently extended its run for the second time, and is now playing through May 24, 2026.

As previously announced, Peyton List joins the cast on January 26 as Heather Chandler. List makes her off-Broadway musical theater debut with the production. Additional new cast members joining on January 26 are Kate Rockwell, who returns to the roles of Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, Adam Bashian as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, Jimmy Ray Bennett as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan and Thalia Atallah as Drama Club Drama Queen.

Rockwell is best known for originating the role of Karen Smith in Broadway’s Mean Girls, which garnered her a Drama Desk nomination. A natural brunette, her previous Broadway blondes include originating the role of Skylar in Bring It On: The Musical, as well as roles in Rock of Ages, Hair and Legally Blonde.

Bashian has appeared on Broadway in In Transit and was a member of The Phantom of the Opera tour. He played Santa Claus in The Radio City Christmas Spectacular, the original Ed in Dave Malloy’s Octet and appeared in the New York City Center Encores! productions of Love Life and On Your Toes.

Bennett was most recently seen off-Broadway in Ginger Twinsies and Wonderful Town for New York City Center Encores!

Atallah recently made her off-Broadway debut in Heathers in the role of Young Republicanette. She was a company member on the Mean Girls and Anastasia national tours.

The new cast members join Kuhoo Verma as Veronica Sawyer, Casey Likes as Jason “J.D.” Dean, Jackera Davis as Heather Duke, Elizabeth Teeter as Heather McNamara, Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock, Xavier McKinnon as Ram Sweeney and Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly.

Get tickets to Heathers The Musical!