Hadestown to Welcome All-New Principal Cast on Broadway This March

Hadestown will welcome an all-new principal cast to Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre on March 3. The company will feature Disney Channel and Broadway star Joshua Colley as Orpheus, television and film star Gary Dourdan as Hades, Tony and Grammy Award winner J. Harrison Ghee as Hermes, Grammy and Latin Grammy Award winner Gaby Moreno as Persephone and Broadway breakout star Jordan Tyson as Eurydice.

Current stars Morgan Dudley as Eurydice, Kurt Elling as Hermes, Allison Russell as Persephone, Paulo Szot as Hades and Jack Wolfe as Orpheus will take their final bows in the production on March 1.

Cooley most recently starred as young Captain Hook in Disney’s Descendants: The Rise of Red, the latest installment of the hit musical franchise, and Netflix's Dead Boy Detectives. He began his career on Broadway and is best known for his portrayal of Les in Newsies The Musical, as well as Gavroche in the 2014 revival of Les Misérables. Tyson made her Broadway debut in 2024 starring as Younger Allie in The Notebook. She most recently played June in Gypsy through August 2025.

Ghee won the 2023 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical, making history as the first non-binary actor to be nominated and win in this category for their role as Daphne/Jerry in Some Like It Hot. They recently starred in the world premiere of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil at Chicago's Goodman Theatre as well as in Saturday Church off-Broadway. Additional Broadway credits include Lola in Kinky Boots and creating the role of Andre Mayhem in Mrs. Doubtfire.

Dourdan starred as Warrick Brown in the television series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and has held numerous roles off-Broadway. Moreno has released nine albums and received her first Grammy Award in 2024 for her project "X Mí (Vol. 1)." Both Dourdan and Moreno will make their Broadway debuts in Hadestown.

