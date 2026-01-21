Mark Consuelos, Tracee Chimo, Christopher Fitzgerald and Aasif Mandvi Join Fallen Angels Broadway Cast

The new Broadway production of Noël Coward’s Fallen Angels announced its complete cast and design team. As previously reported, Tony winner Kelli O’Hara and Golden Globe winner Rose Byrne will star as Julia Sterroll and Jane Banbury, respectively. Scott Ellis will direct. Joining the cast are Mark Consuelos, making his Broadway debut as Maurice Duclos; Tracee Chimo as Saunders; Christopher Fitzgerald as Willy Banbury and Aasif Mandvi as Fred Sterroll.

The creative team includes set design by David Rockwell, costume design by Jeff Mahshie, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and sound design by John Gromada. Performances begin March 27, with opening night set for April 19. The limited engagement runs through June 7 at the Todd Haimes Theatre.

Consuelos has appeared off-Broadway in the New York premiere of Stuart Ross’ production of Standing on Ceremony: The Gay Marriage Plays, Boy’s Life, Orphans and An Oak Tree.

Chimo’s Broadway credits include Noises Off, The Heidi Chronicles, Harvey and Irena's Vow. Her performance as Daphne in Bad Jews off-Broadway won her the Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards for Lead Actress.

Fitzgerald is a three-time Tony nominee and two-time Drama Desk Award winner. His Broadway credits include Waitress, Young Frankenstein, Finian’s Rainbow, Company, An Act of God, The Merchant of Venice, Wicked (original Boq), Amour, Chicago, and the recent revival of Spamalot.

Mandvi appeared on Broadway as Ali Hakim in the 2002 revival of Oklahoma! Other stage credits include Lincoln Center’s premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Disgraced and Estragon in the Geffen Playhouse production of Waiting for Godot. Mandvi received the Obie Award for his solo show Sakina’s Restaurant at the American Place Theatre.

Sparkling, dizzying and deliciously potent, Noël Coward’s champagne-fresh comedy of bad manners shocked and delighted audiences in its 1925 premiere. Two upper-class wives, their husbands away for the day, share a few toasts to their pre-marital dalliances—with the same man, who just may be en route from France to visit. Old rivalries and past scandals bubble to the surface in this intoxicating romp from one of theater's comedy masters.

