Roundabout Theatre Company Announces Dates for The Rocky Horror Show, Fallen Angels and More

Kelli O'Hara and Rose Byrne (Photos: c/o Polk & Co.; Jeffrey Mayer)

Roundabout Theatre Company announced dates for three of its upcoming productions.

Richard O'Brien's highly antici...pated The Rocky Horror Show, directed by Oh, Mary! Tony winner Sam Pinkleton, begins previews at Studio 54 on March 26, 2026. The production opens on April 23, 2026.

Emmy nominee Rose Byrne and Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara star in Fallen Angels at the Todd Haimes Theatre, with performances beginning on March 27, 2026. Opening night will be April 19. Scott Ellis directs the production of Noël Coward’s comedy romp.

Chinese Republicans, a new satirical drama written by Alex Lin and directed by Chay Yew, begins performances off-Broadway at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold & Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre on February 5, 2026. The limited engagement opens on February 26 and runs through April 5, 2026.