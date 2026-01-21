Odds and Ends: Cats: The Jellicle Ball Rolls Out Runway Seating, Magic Mike Live Heats up NYC & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Bring It to the Runway

When Cats: The Jellicle Ball announced its Broadway transfer to the Broadhurst Theatre, many wondered how the immersive staging of the off-Broadway production would translate to a proscenium-style venue. Fans needn’t speculate anymore, as it has been announced that The Jellice Ball will offer immersive seating for audience members who want to get up close and personal with the performers during the Ballroom extravaganza. The special runway seats will be on either side of the catwalk where the Jellicle crew strut their stuff. With Masquerade and the recent Sunset Boulevard revamp, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s catalog has proved itself to be ripe for high-concept revivals. Cats: The Jellicle Ball is no exception, turning the feline fantasia into a kaleidoscopic vogue-off. We can’t wait to see every split, kick and death-drop within inches of the performers.

The official seating chart for Cats: The Jellicle Ball

New York Saddles Up for Magic Mike Live

After electrifying audiences across the globe, Magic Mike Live will bring an all-new flagship production to New York City. Created and directed by Channing Tatum, the steamy sensation begins performances October 8, with an official opening night on October 22, 2026. This iteration of the show will be staged in a newly renovated, multi-function and custom-built venue one block from Times Square. Inspired by the film franchise, Magic Mike Live promises a “360-degree live experience” with the cast performing “onstage, overhead, and throughout the room, blurring the line between the stage and the audience.” The cast will be led by Sebastian Melo Taivera as Mike, with an ensemble that includes Charles Bartley, Kayla Brenda, Nate Bryan, Daniel Blessing, John Carlos Cabrera, Jayson Collantes, Shane Davis, Alexandre Deakin, Sebastian Gonzalez, Jhan Mena, Casey Sheehan, Ellena Takos, Marcus Vrondas and Josh Williams. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Merrily Rolls Into Your Home

Last year, a live-taping of the 2023 Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along was released in movie theaters across the country. Now, the filmed version is available to rent or purchase on Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and other digital platforms. Told in reverse chronology, the production stars Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez as a trio of estranged friends who once harbored dreams of achieving show business success together. Merrily features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by George Furth. This particular production was a resounding success, copping four Tony Awards, including the coveted Best Revival of a Musical prize. Maria Friedman directed both the stage production and the film.

Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez in Merrily We Roll Along. (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

A Mellencamp Musical

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee John Mellencamp has a new musical in the works. Small Town will have its world premiere at Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine, with music and lyrics by Mellencamp and a book by playwright Naomi Wallace. Mellencamp’s hits will be reimagined to tell the story of Jack and Diane, two star-crossed lovers who refuse to let their insular environment temper their youthful fire. Featuring songs like “Hurts So Good,” “Lonely Ol’ Night” and, of course, “Jack and Diane,” Small Town will run from October 1 through November 1, 2026. Tony winner Kathleen Marshall has been tapped to direct and choreograph the production.

Yellowjackets Star Trades the Wilderness for Dry Land

Nuha Jes Izman, who weathered the wilderness as a teenage soccer player on Showtime's hit series Yellowjackets, will further explore the throes of adolescence in a production of Ruby Rae Spiegel’s play Dry Land. Set in a Florida locker room, Dry Land explores the unlikely bond between two girls on a high school swim team. Izman will be accompanied onstage by Isa Barrett, who has appeared on Hulu’s Ramy and the recent reboot of Gossip Girl. Proceeds from the run will benefit The New York Abortion Access Fund (NYAAF). The production runs March 13–14 and 20–21 under the direction of Makaio Toft at University Settlement in New York City.