Jessica Hecht, John Ortiz and Spencer Garrett Join Dog Day Afternoon Broadway Cast

John Ortiz (Anna in the Tropics), three-time Tony nominee Jessica Hecht (Eureka Day; Summer, 1976; A View From the Bridge) and Spencer Garrett (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) will join Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in Dog Day Afternoon on Broadway as Detective Ferrara, Colleen and Sheldon, respectively. Garrett makes his Broadway debut in the production. As previously announced, Bernthal will play Sonny Amato and Moss-Bachrach will play Sal DeSilva.

Written by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis and directed by two-time Olivier Award winner Rupert Goold, Dog Day Afternoon is inspired by the actual events that captivated audiences in the Oscar-winning 1975 film.

Performances begin on March 10, with opening night set for March 30, 2026 at the August Wilson Theatre. Complete cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.

Step back into the sweltering summer of 1972, New York City—a time when the Vietnam War looms large, Watergate headlines flood the news, and one man's desperate act captivates the nation. A Brooklyn bank hold up quickly goes wrong, and with each gut-wrenching twist that unfolds, chaos ensues that ignites the city as they follow the actions of a man on the edge. Dog Day Afternoon is a raw, gritty reminder of what happens when passion and desperation collide.

