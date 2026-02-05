L. Steven Taylor on Maturing as Mufasa and Making an Impact in The Lion King on Broadway

Alexa, play "Father Figure." L. Steven Taylor, The Lion King on Broadway's long-time Mufasa, has learned a lot about fatherhood and family since taking on the role in 2015. A dad in real life, his son was three years old when Taylor first joined the show's ensemble in 2005. Now, he's 24. The actor's approach to playing Mufasa has also developed over time, beginning with what he calls "insecure excitement" in the early days of the job. "When I first stepped into the show, it was about, 'How am I going to step into this role for me?' Now, it's about, 'How do I show up for other people every day?'" Taylor explains. "I'm cognizant of the responsibility that I have to other people. And it's something that I've enjoyed finding for myself. I think that is a thing that is constantly evolving."

Growing up in Indianapolis, Indiana, Taylor traces his interest in theater back to high school, when his choir teacher took a group of students to see a professional production of Les Misérables at the Murat Theatre. While acting was always something he wanted to explore, he explains that he "didn't really see a path to do it professionally." Taylor didn't train formally as an actor; his degree is in early childhood education, and he taught preschool for three years before pivoting his career to the performing arts. Despite the lack of traditional training, Taylor credits a number of individuals—from the Black understudy who went on as Javert in that fateful production of Les Miz, to the artistic director of the American Cabaret Theatre in Indianapolis who offered Taylor a formative job—with guiding him toward the path to Broadway.

"I had a lot of people along the way who said, 'I see something in you,' and led me to where I am. It was because of the compassion and willingness of people who I encountered every day, that saw something in me and gave me that push." Taylor had been acting professionally for five years when he made his Broadway debut as an ensemble member and understudy for both Mufasa and Scar, filling in as an emergency replacement. He was only supposed to be there for six months, but extended for another two months before being asked to assume the role of Mufasa on tour. "My son was really young at that time, and the idea of leaving him to step into this role was a really difficult decision. But ultimately, I think it was one that paid off."

11 years into ruling Pride Rock in the role of the patriarch, Taylor reflects on all that he's learned since starting out as "wildebeest number one" in the company. "I feel like I really gained my acting chops in this role. I was a very young actor when I stepped into this show. And specifically, understanding this role through my relationship with my son, my relationship with other cast members, I feel like I've really found a grounding that I didn't have before." Still, he struggles to define his part in a show of this scale. "I feel like I'm just a small piece of the puzzle. I'll be an old man sitting on my couch before I come to understand exactly what my contributions to the show have led to," he says.

In an effort to translate two decades of experience with The Lion King into a tangible work, Taylor marked his 20-year anniversary by publishing a children's book. His hope for Sammy and His Lion is to "help kids have the courage to overcome anything that they might be facing." The story follows six-year-old Sammy, who's feeling anxious about his first day of school. "His dad teaches him the secret tradition of how to channel his inner lion, as a metaphor for overcoming obstacles—not unlike Simba in our show."

Jayden Theophile as Young Simba, L. Steven Taylor as Mufasa and the cast of "The Lion King" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Jeremy Noel, who made his Broadway debut in the ensemble this past August and understudies Simba, is one of many newcomers to the Pride Lands who finds comfort in Taylor's wisdom. Speaking to the importance of fresh talent like Noel, Taylor calls them "the lifeblood of the show." While he admits that some days he still feels like one of the kids himself, he draws a comparison to the show's famed Circle of Life. "Constantly having an influx of new people come into the show with new interpretations of the roles, new energy—what they bring to the company is so important to the longevity of the show," he says. Most of his scenes are shared with the younger cast members, which he sees as a chance to set a positive example. "I know that they're looking to me, and it's a great opportunity to show what it is to come to work and love your job while you're doing it."

Now that he's joined the ranks as a Lion King long-runner, one of his biggest takeaways has to do with balance, and understanding that finding equilibrium in life isn't selfish. "Especially when you're a young artist, you are told to dedicate everything to the craft. But what I've learned is, it's really important to have a life outside of the craft so you have more to bring to it," he says. "That includes having something to give to the people at work, because we depend on each other."

L. Steven Taylor as Mufasa in "The Lion King" (Photo: Joan Marcus)

While he's still wrapping his head around his own legacy, Taylor has no trouble pinpointing what is at the heart of The Lion King’s perpetual relevance. "The reason why this show has had such longevity is because it is the ultimate human experience. You can watch this show and see yourself reflected back multiple times, over and over, regardless of where you are in your life," he says. "I think everybody can relate to what Simba's journey is, feeling embarrassed and insecure about what your position is in life. Knowing the responsibility that you have, but not feeling like you can actually step into the shoes of what is expected of you. There's Mufasa in everybody at some point, where you know that people are looking to you and depending on you. Then you also have the question of, what is the best way? And you fight your emotions to try to stand up and step forward for other people."

Being there for others is clearly a through-line in Taylor's life and career, as he makes a conscious effort to consistently show up and pay it forward. "Something I have led with is trying to leave the show, leave the company, better than how I found it. If anything that I contribute to the show impacts other people in the way that the show has impacted me, then I feel like that's enough. That is the legacy that I want to leave. I just want people to look back and say, 'L. Steven made the show better. He left it better than it was, and he worked hard at doing that.'"

Lindiwe Dlamini, Jeremy Noel, Antonia Gianino, L. Steven Taylor, Cherie Rosen (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The Broadway Show's new Five Inside series highlights the individuals who help bring Broadway's long-running shows to life, both onstage and off.

GET TO KNOW THE LION KING FAMILY

