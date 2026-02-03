 Skip to main content
E-X-T-E-N-S-I-O-N: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Will Now Run Through September 2026

News
by Jonah de Forest • Feb 3, 2026
Matt Manuel and the off-Broadway cast of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Hope for another Spelling Bee extension is no longer chimerical. The off-Broadway revival of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will extend its run at New World Stages through September 6, 2026. The production's limited engagement was previously extended through April 12.

The ensemble cast features Glee alum Kevin McHale as William Barfée, BOOP! Tony nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers as Olive Ostrovsky, Tony nominee Justin Cooley (Kimberly Akimbo) as Leaf Coneybear, Philippe Arroyo (& Juliet) as Chip Tolentino, Autumn Best (Woman of the Hour) as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre, Leana Rae Concepcion (Merrily We Roll Along) as Marcy Park, Tony nominee Lilli Cooper (Spring Awakening, Tootsie, POTUS) as Rona Lisa Peretti, Jason Kravits (The Drowsy Chaperone, Sly Fox) as Vice Principal Douglas Panch and Matt Manuel (Ain’t Too Proud) as Mitch Mahoney. 

Featuring a Tony winning book by Rachel Sheinkin and a vibrant score by Tony winner William Finn, this new production of the musical is directed and choreographed by Danny Mefford.

