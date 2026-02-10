Stranger Things: The First Shadow Announces New Principal Broadway Cast

Stranger Things: The First Shadow has announced new principal cast members as the production begins its second year on Broadway. Victor de Paula Rocha will take over as Henry Creel alongside Ayana Cymone as Patty Newby, Shea Grant as Joyce Maldonado and Juan Carlos as Bob Newby. Matthew Erick White makes his Broadway debut as James Hopper, Jr., joining the cast after originating the role in the production’s first workshop.

The full original Broadway cast, led by Tony nominee Louis McCartney, will play its final performance together on March 29 at the Marquis Theatre. The complete Year Two cast will be announced shortly.

The current Broadway cast features Rosie Benton as Virginia Creel, Alex Breaux as Dr. Brenner, Janie Brookshire, Kelsey Anne Brown, Malcolm Callender, Ta’Rea Campbell as Patty’s Mom, Juan Carlos as Bob Newby, Lia Christina as Alice Creel, Antoinette Comer, Robert T. Cunningham as Charles Sinclair, Ayana Cymone as Sue Anderson, Tom D'Agustino, Victor de Paula Rocha, Ian Dolley as Walter Henderson, Dora Dolphin as Karen Childress, Nya Garner, Logan Gould as Lonny Byers, Shea Grant as Claudia Yount, Andrew Hovelson as Principal Newby, Rebecca Hurd, Alison Jaye as Joyce Maldonado, T.R. Knight as Victor Creel, Ted Koch as Chief Hopper, Jamie Martin Mann as Ted Wheeler, Louis McCartney as Henry Creel, Patrick Scott McDermott, Sean Mikesh, Gabrielle Nevaeh as Patty Newby, Burke Swanson as James Hopper, Jr., Stephen Wattrus, Maya West, Eric Wiegand as Alan Munson, Graham Winton, and Francesca Yhlen as Alice Creel.

In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things go well—he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to the horrors unfolding around him? As this thrilling mystery races forward, shadows of the past are unleashed, relationships are tested, and the town of Hawkins faces the ultimate question: can the power of friendship outshine the darkness within?

