This Week on The Broadway Show: Christiani Pitts, Dylan Mulvaney, Stranger Things & More

Christiani Pitts and Tamsen Fadal on "The Broadway Show" (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Love is in the air, and this week's episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal features relationships of all kinds. Celebrate friendship with a performance of "For Good" filmed live in the Broadway.com studio, and hear how The Great Gatsby fleshed out its female characters in the musical adaptation. Is Friday the 13th more your thing than Valentine's Day? Tune in to hear Gabrielle Neveah talk Stranger Things: The First Shadow. Here's everything that's in store this week!

Host Tamsen Fadal sits down with Christiani Pitts to chat about Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), the delightful musical love letter to New York City that she stars in alongside Sam Tutty.

Dylan Mulvaney discusses all things SIX: The Musical with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek, and gives us a sneak peek at rehearsals ahead of her royal debut as Anne Boleyn.

In honor of Black History Month, The Broadway Show is celebrating some of the theater industry’s most influential Black artists. We invited actors who are currently on Broadway to tell us about the individuals who most inspire them. This week, hear from NaTasha Yvette Williams, Wicked's current Madame Morrible.

In the latest installment of Building Broadway with Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens, director Marc Bruni shares an inside look at the creative decisions and collaboration involved in adapting The Great Gatsby musical.

Gabrielle Nevaeh, who plays newcomer Patty Newby in Stranger Things: The First Shadow, walks to work with Broadway Show correspondent Charlie Cooper.

Wicked on Broadway's current Elphaba and Glinda, Lencia Kebede and Allie Trimm, will pull at your heartstrings performing "For Good" live in the Broadway.com studio.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, February 11 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.