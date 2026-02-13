 Skip to main content
Meet Operation Mincemeat's New All-American Cast

Julia Knitel, Jeff Kready, Brandon Contreras, Jessi Kirtley and Amanda Jill Robinson begin performances on February 24 in Operation Mincemeat on Broadway

by Jamie Kravitz • Feb 13, 2026
Jessi Kirtley, Brandon Contreras, Amanda Jill Robinson, Julia Knitel and Jeff Kready
(Photo: Matt Murphy)

What to Know

  • Operation Mincemeat has announced its new, all-American cast
  • Julia Knitel joins the company as Ewen Montagu and others, and Jeff Kready as Hester Leggatt and others
  • Current company members Brandon Contreras, Jessi Kirtley and Amanda Jill Robinson take over the roles of Charles Cholmondeley and others, Jean Leslie and others and Johnny Bevan and others, respectively

Operation Mincemeat has announced its new recruits. Joining the Broadway company will be Tony nominee Julia Knitel (Dead Outlaw, Beautiful, Bye Bye Birdie) as Ewen Montagu and others and Jeff Kready (Masquerade, The Great Gatsby, Company) as Hester Leggatt and others, alongside existing recruits Brandon Contreras (Titanique, Almost Famous), Jessi Kirtley and Amanda Jill Robinson, who are taking over the roles of Charles Cholmondeley and others, Jean Leslie and others and Johnny Bevan and others, respectively. Robert Ariza, Allison Guinn, Sam Hartley, Gerianne Pérez and Lexi Rabadi serve as understudies for the production.

As previously announced, after playing more than 1,000 performances in Operation Mincemeat since its inception, the original British cast, Olivier winners and Tony nominees David Cumming, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts, Tony winner Jak Malone, and Claire-Marie Hall will play their final performance on February 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Directed by Robert Hastie, Operation Mincemeat began performances on Broadway on February 15, 2025 and is currently playing at the historic Golden Theatre.

Get tickets to Operation Mincemeat!

