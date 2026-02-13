Meet Operation Mincemeat's New All-American Cast

Operation Mincemeat has announced its new recruits. Joining the Broadway company will be Tony nominee Julia Knitel (Dead Outlaw, Beautiful, Bye Bye Birdie) as Ewen Montagu and others and Jeff Kready (Masquerade, The Great Gatsby, Company) as Hester Leggatt and others, alongside existing recruits Brandon Contreras (Titanique, Almost Famous), Jessi Kirtley and Amanda Jill Robinson, who are taking over the roles of Charles Cholmondeley and others, Jean Leslie and others and Johnny Bevan and others, respectively. Robert Ariza, Allison Guinn, Sam Hartley, Gerianne Pérez and Lexi Rabadi serve as understudies for the production.

As previously announced, after playing more than 1,000 performances in Operation Mincemeat since its inception, the original British cast, Olivier winners and Tony nominees David Cumming, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts, Tony winner Jak Malone, and Claire-Marie Hall will play their final performance on February 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Directed by Robert Hastie, Operation Mincemeat began performances on Broadway on February 15, 2025 and is currently playing at the historic Golden Theatre.

