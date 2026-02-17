Beaches, A New Musical Announces Little Bertie and Cee Cee; Complete Broadway Cast

Beaches, A New Musical announced its complete cast ahead of the show's Broadway bow this spring. Samantha Schwartz and Zeya Grace will play Little Cee Cee and Little Bertie, respectively, telling the tale of the iconic young friendship that started it all on the boardwalk of Atlantic City. Both actresses make their Broadway debuts in the production.

Additionally, Sarah Bockel, Harper Burns, Eric Coles, Taylor Sage Evans, Mia Gerachis, Joelle Gully, Stephanie Martignetti, Emma Ogea, Olive Ross-Kline, Bailey Ryon, Paul Adam Schaefer, Lael Van Keuren and Zurin Villanueva join the company.

As previously announced, Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett will star as Cee Cee Bloom and Bertie, respectively. Ben Jacoby will portray Michael Barron and others opposite Barrett and Brent Thiessen will make his Broadway debut as John Perry and others opposite Vosk.

The new musical features a book by Iris Rainer Dart and Thom Thomas, music by Mike Stoller and lyrics by Dart. The musical was developed in collaboration with David Austin. It is co-directed by Tony nominee and Emmy winner Lonny Price and Matt Cowart, with choreography by Jennifer Rias and orchestrations by Tony winner Charlie Rosen. Scenic design is by James Noone, costume design by Tracy Christensen, lighting design by Tony winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony winner Kai Harada, projection design by David Bengali and wig, hair and makeup design by J. Jared Janas. Joseph Thalken serves as music supervisor and Paul Staroba serves as music director.

Beaches, A New Musical begins performances on March 27, ahead of opening night on April 22 at the Majestic Theatre. The musical will play a limited New York engagement through September 6, 2026, before embarking on a multi-city national tour. Dates and cities for the national tour will be announced at a later date.

