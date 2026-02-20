Stranger Things: The First Shadow Announces Full Year 2 Broadway Cast

Casting is complete for year two of the Tony-winning Broadway production Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

Joining previously announced principal cast members Victor de Paula Rocha as Henry Creel, Ayana Cymone as Patty Newby, Shea Grant as Joyce Maldonado, Juan Carlos as Bob Newby and Matthew Erick White as James Hopper, Jr. will be Justin Adams, making his Broadway debut; Ben Ashcraft, making his Broadway debut as Alan Munson; John Patrick Collins (The Outsiders) as Lonnie Byers; Jennie Harney-Fleming (Hamilton) as Patty’s Mom; Quinn Nehr, making his Broadway debut as Ted Wheeler; Thatcher Jacobs, making his Broadway debut as Walter Henderson; Keller Kennedy, making his Broadway debut; Nick Rehberger (Patriots) as Victor Creel; Zoe Sage, making her Broadway debut as Sue Anderson; Afra Sophia Tully, making her Broadway debut as Claudia Yount; and John Zdrojeski (The Great Gatsby) as Dr. Brenner.

Continuing in the production for year two are Rosie Benton (Patriots) as Virginia Creel, Lia Christina as Alice Creel, Robert T. Cunningham as Charles Sinclair, Dora Dolphin as Karen Childress, Andrew Hovelson (Lucky Guy) as Principal Newby, Ted Koch (To Kill a Mockingbird) as Chief Hopper and Francesca Yhlen as Alice Creel, as well as ensemble members Janie Brookshire, Kelsey Anne Brown, Malcolm Callender, Antoinette Comer, Tom D’Agustino, Nya Garner, Rebecca Hurd, Patrick Scott McDermott, Sean Mikesh, Stephen Wattrus and Maya West.

The full Year 2 cast will begin performances on March 31 at the Marquis Theatre. Tony nominee Louis McCartney will play his final performance on March 15. The role of Henry Creel will be played by Victor de Paula Rocha and Ian Dolley until de Paula Rocha assumes the role full time on March 31.

Get tickets to Stranger Things: The First Shadow!