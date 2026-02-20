 Skip to main content
Stranger Things: The First Shadow Announces Full Year 2 Broadway Cast

The new cast of Stranger Things: The First Shadow begins performances on March 31 at the Marquis Theatre

News
by Jamie Kravitz • Feb 20, 2026
"Stranger Things: The First Shadow" Year 2 Broadway cast
(Photo: Tyler Gustin)

What to Know

  • Year 2 casting is set for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Marquis Theatre, with performances beginning March 31; Tony nominee Louis McCartney departs March 15
  • New cast additions include Justin Adams, Ben Ashcraft, John Patrick Collins, Jennie Harney-Fleming, Quinn Nehr, Thatcher Jacobs, Keller Kennedy, Nick Rehberger, Zoe Sage, Afra Sophia Tully and John Zdrojeski, joining previously announced leads Victor de Paula Rocha, Ayana Cymone and others
  • Victor de Paula Rocha will take over full-time as Henry Creel starting March 31, alongside original Broadway cast members continuing in year two

Casting is complete for year two of the Tony-winning Broadway production Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

Joining previously announced principal cast members Victor de Paula Rocha as Henry Creel, Ayana Cymone as Patty Newby, Shea Grant as Joyce Maldonado, Juan Carlos as Bob Newby and Matthew Erick White as James Hopper, Jr. will be Justin Adams, making his Broadway debut; Ben Ashcraft, making his Broadway debut as Alan Munson; John Patrick Collins (The Outsiders) as Lonnie Byers; Jennie Harney-Fleming (Hamilton) as Patty’s Mom; Quinn Nehr, making his Broadway debut as Ted Wheeler; Thatcher Jacobs, making his Broadway debut as Walter Henderson; Keller Kennedy, making his Broadway debut; Nick Rehberger (Patriots) as Victor Creel; Zoe Sage, making her Broadway debut as Sue Anderson; Afra Sophia Tully, making her Broadway debut as Claudia Yount; and John Zdrojeski (The Great Gatsby) as Dr. Brenner.

Continuing in the production for year two are Rosie Benton (Patriots) as Virginia Creel, Lia Christina as Alice Creel, Robert T. Cunningham as Charles Sinclair, Dora Dolphin as Karen Childress, Andrew Hovelson (Lucky Guy) as Principal Newby, Ted Koch (To Kill a Mockingbird) as Chief Hopper and Francesca Yhlen as Alice Creel, as well as ensemble members Janie Brookshire, Kelsey Anne Brown, Malcolm Callender, Antoinette Comer, Tom D’Agustino, Nya Garner, Rebecca Hurd, Patrick Scott McDermott, Sean Mikesh, Stephen Wattrus and Maya West.

The full Year 2 cast will begin performances on March 31 at the Marquis Theatre. Tony nominee Louis McCartney will play his final performance on March 15. The role of Henry Creel will be played by Victor de Paula Rocha and Ian Dolley until de Paula Rocha assumes the role full time on March 31.

