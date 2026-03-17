Run Run Brother to See Noah Pacht and The Outsiders New Broadway Cast Tonight

The Outsiders on Broadway welcomes new cast members to the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on March 17. Leading the cast as Ponyboy Curtis is Noah Pacht. He is joined by Caleb Mathura, making his Broadway debut as Johnny Cade; SeQuoiia as Dallas Winston; Dan Berry as Darrel Curtis; Sutton James Kaylor, making his Broadway debut as Sodapop Curtis; Nicholas McDonough, making his Broadway debut as Bob; and Victor Carrillo Tracey as Paul. Original Broadway cast members Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance and Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit continue with the company.

Also joining the cast on March 17 are Runako Campbell as Ace, Abby Matsusaka as Beverly, Alejandro MullerDahlberg as Steve and Logan Gray Saad as Marcia. Swings Derek Jordan Taylor, Brandon Lee Jordan and Wes Williams round out the company, along with Cameron Burke, Henry Julián Gendron, Devin Tyler Hatch, Hailey Hyde, Josh Strobl, Eli Talley, Jena VanElslander, Davis Wayne and Cole Zieser.

The Outsiders is based on the coming-of-age novel by S.E. Hinton and the 1983 film. The story centers on Tulsan adolescent Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their chosen family of Greasers as they battle their affluent rivals, the Socs, and fight to survive in 1967 Oklahoma.

With Tony-winning direction by Danya Taymor, The Outsiders has a book co-written by Adam Rapp and Tony winner Justin Levine, and a score by the folk duo Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Levine. The musical opened on Broadway April 11, 2024 and won four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

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