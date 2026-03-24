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Megan Thee Stallion and Kelsie Watts Join Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical Tonight

The Grammy-winning rapper makes history as the first female-identifying Zidler, with Watts stepping in as Satine beginning March 24

Curtain Up
by Jonah de Forest • Mar 24, 2026
Kelsie Watts and Megan Thee Stallion
(Photos: Jeffrey Mosier and Hot Girl Productions)

What to Know

  • Megan Thee Stallion makes her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical starting March 24, taking on the role of Zidler and becoming the first female-identifying performer to play the part
  • Kelsie Watts joins the Broadway cast as Satine, alongside current cast members Christian Douglas, André Ward, David Harris, Ricky Rojas and Samantha Dodemaide
  • Moulin Rouge! The Musical will close on Broadway July 26, 2026, marking the final months of the Tony-winning production’s run

Megan Thee Stallion and Kelsie Watts join the Broadway cast of Moulin Rouge! on March 24. Megan makes her Broadway debut as Zidler, performing in the production through May 17. Watts steps into the role of Satine. 

Megan makes history as the first female-identifying performer to play Zidler. A juggernaut in the music industry, Megan is a multiplatinum-selling recording artist and was the second female rapper to win Best New Artist at the Grammys, succeeding Lauryn Hill. Though this marks her first time on Broadway, Megan made her big-screen debut as Gloria in the A24 comedy Dicks: The Musical. Watts made her Broadway debut as Jane Seymour in SIX: The Musical and competed on season 19 of The Voice.

The pair join current Broadway cast members Christian Douglas as Christian, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Samantha Dodemaide as Nini. 

As recently announced, the Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will end its celebrated run on July 26, 2026.

Get tickets to Moulin Rouge! The Musical

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Megan Thee Stallion

Kelsie Watts

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