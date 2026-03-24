Megan Thee Stallion and Kelsie Watts Join Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical Tonight

Megan Thee Stallion and Kelsie Watts join the Broadway cast of Moulin Rouge! on March 24. Megan makes her Broadway debut as Zidler, performing in the production through May 17. Watts steps into the role of Satine.

Megan makes history as the first female-identifying performer to play Zidler. A juggernaut in the music industry, Megan is a multiplatinum-selling recording artist and was the second female rapper to win Best New Artist at the Grammys, succeeding Lauryn Hill. Though this marks her first time on Broadway, Megan made her big-screen debut as Gloria in the A24 comedy Dicks: The Musical. Watts made her Broadway debut as Jane Seymour in SIX: The Musical and competed on season 19 of The Voice.

The pair join current Broadway cast members Christian Douglas as Christian, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Samantha Dodemaide as Nini.

As recently announced, the Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will end its celebrated run on July 26, 2026.

Get tickets to Moulin Rouge! The Musical