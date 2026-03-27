Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett Lead Beaches Musical, Beginning on Broadway Tonight

Beaches, A New Musical begins performances on March 27, ahead of opening night on April 22 at the Majestic Theatre. Based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Iris Rainer Dart that inspired the beloved film, the Broadway premiere stars Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett as best friends Cee Cee Bloom and Bertie, respectively.

They are joined by Ben Jacoby as Michael Barron and others, Brent Thiessen as John Perry and others, Samantha Schwartz as Little Cee Cee and Zeya Grace as Little Bertie. Sarah Bockel, Harper Burns, Eric Coles, Taylor Sage Evans, Mia Gerachis, Joelle Gully, Stephanie Martignetti, Emma Ogea, Olive Ross-Kline, Bailey Ryon, Paul Adam Schaefer, Lael Van Keuren and Zurin Villanueva round out the company.

The new musical features a book by Dart and Thom Thomas, music by Mike Stoller and lyrics by Dart. The musical was developed in collaboration with David Austin. It is co-directed by Tony nominee and Emmy winner Lonny Price and Matt Cowart, with choreography by Jennifer Rias and orchestrations by Tony winner Charlie Rosen. Scenic design is by James Noone, costume design by Tracy Christensen, lighting design by Tony winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony winner Kai Harada, projection design by David Bengali and wig, hair and makeup design by J. Jared Janas. Joseph Thalken serves as music supervisor and Paul Staroba serves as music director.

Beaches brings to the stage one of the most iconic friendships in popular culture—made famous on screen by Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey. This sweeping, emotional, joy-filled new musical follows the vivacious Cee Cee and elegant Bertie, who meet as children and become fast friends. From pen pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie’s oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulnerability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of friendship.

The musical had its international premiere in 2024 at Theatre Calgary in Alberta, Canada, starring Vosk and Barrett. It will play a limited New York engagement through September 6, 2026, before embarking on a multi-city national tour. Dates and cities for the national tour will be announced at a later date.

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