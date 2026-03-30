Reeve Carney, Corbin Bleu & John Behlmann Join The Great Gatsby on Broadway Tonight

Reeve Carney, Corbin Bleu and John Behlmann join the Broadway company of The Great Gatsby on March 30. Carney takes on the title role, performing alongside his wife Eva Noblezada as Daisy Buchanan, who returned to the company on March 4 to reprise the role she originated. Bleu is stepping in as Nick Carraway after originating the part in the European premiere of the production in the West End—for which he recently received an Olivier Award nomination. Behlmann is joining the "New Money" crew onstage as Tom Buchanan.

Carney has previously starred alongside Noblezada in Cabaret on the West End, with Carney playing the Emcee and Noblezada reprising her role as Sally Bowles from the Broadway production. Carney originated the role of Orpheus in Hadestown on Broadway and in the West End, returning to London's Lyric Theatre in the role for a limited run in 2025. His screen credits include Tom Ford in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci and Dorian Gray in Showtime’s Penny Dreadful. He made his Broadway debut as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.

Bleu rose to fame in Disney's High School Musical franchise and has appeared on Broadway in In the Heights, Godspell, Holiday Inn and Kiss Me, Kate. New York audiences most recently saw Bleu as Seymour Krelborn in Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway. Theater veteran Behlmann returned to Broadway last season in Smash and has also performed in Shucked, Tootsie, Significant Other and Journey's End.

The three incoming performers will share the stage with current cast members Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Linedy Genao as Myrtle Wilson, Eric Anderson as Wolfsheim and Charlie Pollock as George Wilson.

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