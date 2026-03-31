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Anika Noni Rose Leads The Balusters, Starting Tonight on Broadway

The all-star cast brings David Lindsay-Abaire’s sharp new comedy to life beginning performances at Manhattan Theatre Club

Curtain Up
by Jonah de Forest • Mar 31, 2026
The all-star cast brings David Lindsay-Abaire’s sharp new comedy to life beginning performances at Manhattan Theatre Club.

What to Know

  • The Balusters starts Broadway performances tonight (March 31) at Manhattan Theatre Club’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, with opening night set for April 21
  • The new comedy is written by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire and directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon, centering on a neighborhood feud sparked by a proposed stop sign
  • The all-star Broadway cast includes Anika Noni Rose, Richard Thomas, Marylouise Burke, Ricardo Chavira, Margaret Colin, Michael Esper and more

It's time to welcome The Balusters to the neighborhood. The comedy begins Broadway performances on March 31, with opening night on April 21 at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Penned by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Lindsay-Abaire, The Balusters is a wild ride through a small community with big feelings. The Vernon Point Neighborhood Association is a passionate bunch, whether squabbling over historically inaccurate porch railings or debating trash can protocol. Still, no one is prepared for the neighbor-versus-neighbor battle royale that ensues when a newcomer to the board suggests the unthinkable: installing a stop sign on the corner of the enclave’s prettiest block.

The all-star cast features Tony winner Anika Noni Rose (Caroline, or Change, Dreamgirls), Marylouise Burke (True West), Kayli Carter (This World of Tomorrow), Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks), Ricardo Chavira (Desperate Housewives), Margaret Colin (Jackie: An American LifeAs the World Turns), Michael Esper (Appropriate), Maria-Christina Oliveras (Between Riverside and Crazy), Emmy Award winner Richard Thomas (Our Town) and Jeena Yi (Network). Tony winner Kenny Leon (Othello, Our Town, Purlie Victorious, A Raisin in the Sun) directs.

Get tickets to The Balusters!

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The Balusters

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