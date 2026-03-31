Anika Noni Rose Leads The Balusters, Starting Tonight on Broadway

It's time to welcome The Balusters to the neighborhood. The comedy begins Broadway performances on March 31, with opening night on April 21 at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Penned by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Lindsay-Abaire, The Balusters is a wild ride through a small community with big feelings. The Vernon Point Neighborhood Association is a passionate bunch, whether squabbling over historically inaccurate porch railings or debating trash can protocol. Still, no one is prepared for the neighbor-versus-neighbor battle royale that ensues when a newcomer to the board suggests the unthinkable: installing a stop sign on the corner of the enclave’s prettiest block.

The all-star cast features Tony winner Anika Noni Rose (Caroline, or Change, Dreamgirls), Marylouise Burke (True West), Kayli Carter (This World of Tomorrow), Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks), Ricardo Chavira (Desperate Housewives), Margaret Colin (Jackie: An American Life, As the World Turns), Michael Esper (Appropriate), Maria-Christina Oliveras (Between Riverside and Crazy), Emmy Award winner Richard Thomas (Our Town) and Jeena Yi (Network). Tony winner Kenny Leon (Othello, Our Town, Purlie Victorious, A Raisin in the Sun) directs.

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