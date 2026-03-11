2026 Tony Awards Calendar Announced: Key Dates, Nominations & Ceremony Details

The Tony Awards have announced the calendar of official events for the 2025-2026 Tony Awards season. As previously announced, the American Theatre Wing's 79th annual Tony Awards ceremony will take place on June 7 at Radio City Music Hall. The Tony Awards Administration Committee last met to determine the eligibility for five Broadway productions for the 2025-2026 season on February 19.

See below for the official calendar of events and key dates ahead of Broadway's biggest night.

Sunday, April 26, 2026

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2025-2026 season is Sunday, April 26, 2026 for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements.



Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Nominations for the 2026 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.



Sunday, June 7, 2026

The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 7, 2026. The 79th Annual Tony Awards will broadcast live to both coasts on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (8:00–11:00 p.m. ET/5:00–8:00 p.m. PT).

The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.