Tony Awards Administration Committee Determines Eligibility for Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Bug & More

Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts in "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)" and Carrie Coon and Namir Smallwood in "Bug" (Photos: Matthew Murphy)

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met on February 19 to confirm the eligibility status of five Broadway productions for the 2025-2026 season. This was the second time this season that the committee met to decide the eligibility for the 79th Annual Tony Awards, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The productions discussed were: Oedipus, Chess, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Marjorie Prime and Bug. The committee made the following determinations:

Oedipus will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category. Robert Icke will be considered eligible as author.

Danny Strong (new book) will be considered eligible in the Best Book of a Musical category for his work on Chess. David Rockwell (scenic designer) and Peter Nigrini (video designer) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Chess. Brian Usifer will be considered eligible in the Best Orchestrations category for his work on Chess.

Christiani Pitts will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her role in Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). Sam Tutty will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his role in Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York).

Marjorie Prime will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category. Jordan Harrison will be considered eligible as author.

Bug will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category. Tracy Letts will be considered eligible as author. Carrie Coon will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for her role in Bug. Namir Smallwood will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his role in Bug.

All other eligibility will be consistent with the opening night credits.

Nominations for the 2026 Tony Awards will be announced on May 5.