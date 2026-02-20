 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Tony Awards Administration Committee Determines Eligibility for Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Bug & More

Chess, Oedipus and Marjorie Prime were also discussed during the second meeting for the 2025–2026 Broadway season

News
by Jamie Kravitz • Feb 19, 2026
Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts in "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)" and Carrie Coon and Namir Smallwood in "Bug"
(Photos: Matthew Murphy)

What to Know

  • Five productions ruled eligible for the 79th Annual Tony Awards (2025–2026 season): OedipusChessTwo Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)Marjorie Prime and Bug, with specific determinations across categories
  • Key individual eligibility highlights: Robert Icke (Oedipus) and Jordan Harrison (Marjorie Prime) recognized as authors; Danny Strong (book), Brian Usifer (orchestrations) and Rockwell/Nigrini (scenic design) for Chess; leading acting eligibility for Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty (Two Strangers) and Carrie Coon and Namir Smallwood (Bug)
  • All other eligibility follows opening night credits; 2026 Tony Award nominations will be announced May 5

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met on February 19 to confirm the eligibility status of five Broadway productions for the 2025-2026 season. This was the second time this season that the committee met to decide the eligibility for the 79th Annual Tony Awards, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The productions discussed were: OedipusChessTwo Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Marjorie Prime and Bug. The committee made the following determinations:

Oedipus will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category. Robert Icke will be considered eligible as author.

Danny Strong (new book) will be considered eligible in the Best Book of a Musical category for his work on Chess. David Rockwell (scenic designer) and Peter Nigrini (video designer) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Chess. Brian Usifer will be considered eligible in the Best Orchestrations category for his work on Chess.

Christiani Pitts will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her role in Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). Sam Tutty will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his role in Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York).

Marjorie Prime will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category. Jordan Harrison will be considered eligible as author.

Bug will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category. Tracy Letts will be considered eligible as author. Carrie Coon will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for her role in Bug. Namir Smallwood will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his role in Bug.

All other eligibility will be consistent with the opening night credits.

Nominations for the 2026 Tony Awards will be announced on May 5.

Related Shows

Chess

from $64.18

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

from $63.20

Bug

from $107.69

Star Files

Carrie Coon

Christiani Pitts

Namir Smallwood

Sam Tutty
View All (4)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Death of a Salesman Extends Its Broadway Run, Completes Casting
  2. Whitney Leavitt Extends as Roxie Hart in Chicago
  3. Corbin Bleu and John Behlmann to Join The Great Gatsby on Broadway
Back to Top