Hugh Jackman, Corey Stoll and Cecily Strong Headline Audible Theater’s 2026 Season

Audible Theater and TOGETHER, the theatrical partnership led by Sonia Friedman and Hugh Jackman, announced two additional productions for their 2026 season. Presented in repertory at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre, Ian Rickson will direct both productions in addition to helming the previously announced return engagement of Hannah Moscovitch’s Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes, starring Ella Beatty and Hugh Jackman.

Next on the agenda is the first major revival of Tom Noonan’s What Happened Was with Corey Stoll (Billions, Appropriate) and Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live, Apple TV+’s Schmigadoon), which will begin performances on April 14. The following month, Ella Hickson’s New Born—which features three monologues performed by Marianna Gailus (Vanya, Hedda Gabler), Jackman and Sepideh Moafi (The Pitt, The L Word: Generation Q)—will begin performances on May 8. A recording of Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes, which begins performances March 17, is available now on Audible. What Happened Was and New Born will be recorded and released on Audible at a later date.

What Happened Was depicts a first date between a pair of coworkers that unravels into a darkly humorous interrogation of modern romance and intimacy. Noonan also wrote and directed the play’s 1994 screen adaptation, which won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival. This production will be the first major revival of Noonan’s work since his passing last month. New Born threads together the disparate experiences of a tree surgeon falling in love, a young woman searching for her friend on the prairie and a new mother consumed by an unlikely celebrity friendship in an arresting new work from the acclaimed British playwright.

Jackman and producer Sonia Friedman launched their accessibility-oriented theatrical partnership TOGETHER last year. In a statement, Jackman said: “Our TOGETHER and Audible collaboration is what drew me to theater in the first place: incredible words brought to life in a space where the bond between actor and audience is immediate. Our productions deliver just that at the Minetta Lane, and later, we extend that experience to wherever you might be listening. I'm excited to be working with this remarkable ensemble, returning to Hannah Moscovitch's captivating play and taking on one of Ella Hickson's illuminating monologues.”

This was followed up by a joint statement from Friedman and Audible’s North American Head of Creative Development Kate Navin, who said: “We're honored to celebrate Tom Noonan's memory by bringing his distinctly New York play back to the city. Tom wrote with a fearless clarity about the fragile, intimate moments that reveal who we really are, capturing the tenderness of human connection with extraordinary specificity. Rounding out our 2026 season are three brilliant complimentary monologues by Ella Hickson, whose work we've long admired for the vivid characters and worlds she creates that feel deeply alive. Collaborating with TOGETHER co-founder Hugh Jackman, director Ian Rickson, and these incredible artists, we're presenting plays that feel particularly resonant at a moment when audiences are searching for connection and immediacy.”

