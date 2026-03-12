Zan Berube to Star as Heather Chandler in Heathers The Musical Off-Broadway

The red scrunchie is being passed yet again! Zan Berube joins the cast of Heathers The Musical off-Broadway as Heather Chandler on April 27. She replaces Peyton List, who will complete her run on April 26.

Berube’s previous credits include the national tours of Back to the Future: The Musical and SIX: The Musical. This will be Berube’s off-Broadway debut.

As previously announced, Berube will be joined by Isabella Esler and John Cardoza as Veronica Sawyer and Jason “J.D.” Dean, respectively, also starting their runs on April 27.

Heathers currently stars Kuhoo Verma as Veronica Sawyer, Casey Likes as Jason “J.D.” Dean, Peyton List as Heather Chandler, Jackera Davis as Heather Duke, Elizabeth Teeter as Heather McNamara, Kate Rockwell as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock, Xavier McKinnon as Ram Sweeney, Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly, Adam Bashian as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper and Jimmy Ray Bennett as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.

Based on the 1989 cult film, Heathers recently extended its off-Broadway run and is scheduled to play at New World Stages through September 6, 2026.

Get tickets to Heathers The Musical!