Zan Berube to Star as Heather Chandler in Heathers The Musical Off-Broadway

Berube joins the cast on April 27, stepping in for Peyton List at New World Stages

News
by Sophia Rubino • Mar 12, 2026
Zan Berube
(Photo: c/o The Press Room)

What to Know

  • Zan Berube will join Heathers The Musical as Heather Chandler beginning April 27 at New World Stages, replacing Peyton List, who plays her final performance on April 26
  • Berube, whose credits include the national tours of Back to the Future: The Musical and SIX: The Musical, will make her off-Broadway debut alongside incoming cast members Isabella Esler (Veronica Sawyer) and John Cardoza (Jason “J.D.” Dean)
  • Based on the 1989 cult film, Heathers The Musical has extended its off-Broadway run through September 6, 2026, currently playing at New World Stages

The red scrunchie is being passed yet again! Zan Berube joins the cast of Heathers The Musical off-Broadway as Heather Chandler on April 27. She replaces Peyton List, who will complete her run on April 26.

Berube’s previous credits include the national tours of Back to the Future: The Musical and SIX: The Musical. This will be Berube’s off-Broadway debut.

As previously announced, Berube will be joined by Isabella Esler and John Cardoza as Veronica Sawyer and Jason “J.D.” Dean, respectively, also starting their runs on April 27.

Heathers currently stars Kuhoo Verma as Veronica Sawyer, Casey Likes as Jason “J.D.” Dean, Peyton List as Heather Chandler, Jackera Davis as Heather Duke, Elizabeth Teeter as Heather McNamara, Kate Rockwell as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock, Xavier McKinnon as Ram Sweeney, Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly, Adam Bashian as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper and Jimmy Ray Bennett as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.

Based on the 1989 cult film, Heathers recently extended its off-Broadway run and is scheduled to play at New World Stages through September 6, 2026.

