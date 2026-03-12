Odds and Ends: Masquerade Extends Off-Broadway, Leslie Odom Jr. Returns to Hamilton in London & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

The Music of the Night Plays On

Off-Broadway’s immersive Phantom of the Opera reimagining, Masquerade has been extended for a fifth time. Created and directed by Tony winner Diane Paulus, the production will now run through September 6, 2026. Featuring Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic score, Masquerade allows audiences to experience the haunting love story across six floors, where nothing is quite what it seems. Entrance times are staggered to accommodate for simultaneous performances in the space, with six different actors taking on the role of the Phantom and, in turn, six different actresses playing Christine; one for each audience. Though they do not perform together in the production, the six dashing Phantoms recently stopped by the Broadway.com studios to perform “The Music of the Night.”

An American Soldier in London

Leslie Odom Jr. won a Tony for his starmaking performance as Aaron Burr in Hamilton and broke box office records when he returned to the production last fall. He is now slated to reprise the role again when he joins the London cast of Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre for a nine-week engagement. This will mark Odom’s West End debut. Odom received an Oscar nomination for playing Sam Cooke in Regina King’s directorial debut One Night in Miami and will next take on Rat Pack crooner Sammy Davis Jr. in the horror film Dance With the Devil, for which he will also pen the screenplay. In 2023, Odom played the title role in Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch, earning him his second Tony nomination. London audiences will get the chance to be in the room where it happens with Odom from July 3 to September 5, 2026.

Brooklyn Gets Psycho

American Psycho is returning to New York in 2027. The Bridge Production Group’s founding artistic director Max Hunter will helm Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Duncan Sheik’s electropop musical at The Empyrean Club in Brooklyn. Dance duo Baye & Asa will choreograph. The cast, complete creative team and production dates will be announced at a later date. Based on Bret Easton Ellis’ provocative novel, American Psycho follows the exploits of Patrick Bateman, an investment banker with a killer job, a killer body, a killer skincare routine and a killer habit. The show had a short-lived run on Broadway in 2016, with Benjamin Walker as the chainsaw-wielding lead. A revival of American Psycho directed by Ruper Goold is currently running in London. Ellis’ book was also the basis for a 2000 film starring Christian Bale, and Luca Guadagnino has been teasing his own big-screen interpretation of the material for a number of years.

Benjamin Walker in “American Psycho” (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Taylor Iman Jones Mounts an Elephant

Taylor Iman Jones (SIX: The Musical, Head Over Heels) will join the cast of Elephant Shoes, the previously announced world premiere musical collaboration between Two River Theater and Deaf West Theatre. The show, set to play at the New Jersey company's Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater from June 4–28, features a blend of spoken English and American Sign Language, with innovative stage technology accessible in both languages. Jones is set to star as Roxy, a brilliant coder who lends her talents to the invention of a device that has the capacity to instantly translate spoken English into American Sign Language and vice versa. She joins the previously announced Daniel Durant as Cy and James Olivas as Chris. Jones was last seen on Broadway as Catherine Parr in SIX and played Andy Sachs in the original Chicago staging of The Devil Wears Prada. She made her Broadway debut in 2017's Groundhog Day.

Once Upon a Time…on the West End

Quentin Tarantino is stagebound. The Oscar-winning filmmaker will write and direct a new work entitled The Popinjay Cavalier, as announced by Sonia Friedman Productions and Sony Pictures Entertainment on March 11. Though a specific venue has not been pinned down, Popinjay is angling for a West End opening in early 2027, following a period of development this year. Set in 1830s Europe, the play is described as “a rambunctious comedy of deception and disguise inspired by the grand swashbuckling epics of stage and screen.” This marks Tarantino’s first theatrical outing since he starred alongside Marisa Tomei in a 1998 Broadway revival of Wait Until Dark. Casting, creative team, dates and all other details for The Popinjay Cavalier will be announced at a later date.