Odds and Ends: The Interestings Musical to Premiere in 2027 With Score by Sara Bareilles, Miscast26 & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

The Interestings Takes Shape

The Interestings, a new musical adaptation of Meg Wolitzer's 2013 New York Times bestselling novel, will have its world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in 2027. Directed by two-time Tony winner Michael Arden (Maybe Happy Ending, Parade), The Interestings features music and lyrics by two-time Grammy winner Sara Bareilles. Wolitzer joins the team as co-bookwriter, adapting her novel for the stage along with Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony nominee Sarah Ruhl. Music supervision is by Nadia DiGiallonardo (Waitress). Performances begin on January 31, 2027, with opening night set for February 17. "When I read Meg Wolitzer's unbelievably funny and poignant novel, The Interestings, I wrote the first song before I'd finished the book,” said Bareilles. The story follows six friends who bond over their shared dream of leading creative lives. From their first meeting as teenagers at a summer camp in the 1970s to decades later in New York City, that bond remains, but so much else has changed. Additional details, including cast and creative team, will be announced at a later date.

Welcome to the Cabaret

Tony, Grammy and Emmy winner Ben Platt is set to star in the U.K. premiere of Mark Sonnenblick's Midnight at The Never Get, directed by Tony winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit). Featuring a book, music and lyrics by Golden Globe and Grammy winner Mark Sonnenblick (Golden, KPop Demon Hunters), the production begins previews at the Menier Chocolate Factory on July 11, opening on July 20 and running until September 12, 2026. Set in 1965 New York City, Trevor Copeland and Arthur Brightman’s romance is against the law. In their secret nightclub act, “Midnight,” they perform love songs in an act of defiance of a world that demands they stay hidden. As tensions rise at the start of a historic movement, Trevor and Arthur are torn between their own surreptitious affair and the oncoming storm of social revolution. Full casting will be announced shortly.

The Miscast26 Lineup Doesn't Miss

MCC Theater announced the honorees and initial performers for Miscast26, the highly anticipated, one-night-only musical spectacular featuring Broadway stars performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast. The Miscast26 lineup will feature performances from Nicholas Christopher (Chess), Darren Criss (Maybe Happy Ending), Jane Krakowski (Oh, Mary!, 30 Rock), Caissie Levy (Ragtime), Lea Michele (Chess), Ruthie Ann Miles (Sweeney Todd), Brian Stokes Mitchell (Man of La Mancha, Ragtime) and Tramell Tillman (MCC’s Shit. Meet. Fan., Severance) with more performers to be announced shortly. Will Van Dyke will serve as musical director. Taking place on April 27, the performances will stream digitally worldwide for free.

Sacred Songs

Lamb of God, the dramatic concert work by composer Rob Gardner, will be presented for one night only at the Metropolitan Opera House on March 30. Marking the New York City premiere, the concert event will star Tony winner Jessie Mueller (Beautiful, Waitress), Tony winner Santino Fontana (Tootsie, Cinderella), Tony nominee Joy Woods (Gypsy, The Notebook), Tony nominee Norm Lewis (The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, Les Misérables), Anna Zavelson (Masquerade, The Notebook) and Alex Joseph Grayson (The Outsiders, Parade). With an 80-piece orchestra conducted by Gardner, the event will also include a 135-person choir. Lamb of God is a musical retelling of the Passion as experienced by those who were there—Mary the Mother (Mueller), John (Fontana), Mary Magdalene (Zavelson), Martha (Woods) and others—bringing an intimate, human lens to one of history’s most profound narratives.

Love in Translation

Two River Theater and Deaf West Theatre announced the world premiere of Elephant Shoes, starring Daniel Durant (Spring Awakening, CODA) and James Olivas (West End's Evita). The production will run at the Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater from June 4–28. With a book by Ivan Menchell (Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical), music and lyrics by Caroline Kay (Overnight) and direction and choreography by Jeff Calhoun (Newsies), the new musical features a contemporary score and will be performed in American Sign Language (ASL), spoken English and open captioning, accessible to both deaf and hearing audiences. In the modern-day Cyrano tale, Cy is on the verge of revolutionizing communication. His brilliant invention instantly translates spoken English into ASL, and vice versa. But his breakthrough means nothing if he cannot connect with the one person he longs for—Roxy, a whip-smart coder, and an integral part of turning their tech dream into reality. As they work side by side, Cy finds himself falling in love, only to watch his best friend, Chris, sweep Roxy off her feet.

P.S.

Urban Stages' The Porch on Windy Hill has been extended through March 8. The production blends appalachian, old time and bluegrass songs with a deeply personal, contemporary story of discovery and reconciliation. It follows Mira, a biracial Korean American classical violinist, and her folk-song-collector boyfriend Beckett as they escape pandemic isolation in Brooklyn and journey to the mountains of western North Carolina. When they unexpectedly reconnect with Mira’s estranged grandfather, Edgar, they uncover a tangled legacy of love, loss and music—and discover the unforeseen harmony that can arise when generations and genres collide. Get tickets here!