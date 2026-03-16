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Daniel Radcliffe Celebrates Opening Night of Every Brilliant Thing on Broadway

The Harry Potter star leads Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe’s one-person play at the Hudson Theatre

Photo Op
by Jonah de Forest • Mar 16, 2026
Duncan Macmillan, Daniel Radcliffe and Jeremy Herrin on opening night of "Every Brilliant Thing"
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Daniel Radcliffe stars in the Broadway production of Every Brilliant Thing, Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe’s acclaimed one-person play about mental health, connection and community
  • Every Brilliant Thing opened on Broadway on March 12, with the limited engagement scheduled through May 24 at the Hudson Theatre
  • Radcliffe celebrated the opening night performance alongside playwright Duncan Macmillan, co-director Jeremy Herrin and celebrity guests including Lupita Nyong’o and Steve Buscemi

Daniel Radcliffe stepped out to celebrate opening night of Every Brilliant Thing on Broadway, Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe's inventive one-person play. The Harry Potter alum and Merrily We Roll Along Tony winner shares the stage with select audience members each night in a warm-hearted meditation on mental health, connection and community. Radcliffe, Macmillan and co-director Jeremy Herrin took to the red carpet, along with a host of stars who were privy to the opening night performance—including Lupita Nyong'o, Steve Buscemi and Olympic figure skating duo Evan Bates and Madison Chock. 

Fresh off his triumph on the stage, Every Brilliant Thing star Daniel Radcliffe takes to the red carpet. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
On opening night of Every Brilliant Thing, Daniel Radcliffe's Merrily We Roll Along co-stars Lindsay Mendez and Katie Rose Clark are matchy-matchy in black. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o poses in a pantsuit at the opening night of Every Brilliant Thing. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Olympic figure skating duo Evan Bates and Madison Chock flash their medals on opening night of Broadway's Every Brilliant Thing. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Newlyweds Karen Ho and Steve Buscemi step out on opening night of Every Brilliant Thing. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
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