Daniel Radcliffe Celebrates Opening Night of Every Brilliant Thing on Broadway

Daniel Radcliffe stepped out to celebrate opening night of Every Brilliant Thing on Broadway, Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe's inventive one-person play. The Harry Potter alum and Merrily We Roll Along Tony winner shares the stage with select audience members each night in a warm-hearted meditation on mental health, connection and community. Radcliffe, Macmillan and co-director Jeremy Herrin took to the red carpet, along with a host of stars who were privy to the opening night performance—including Lupita Nyong'o, Steve Buscemi and Olympic figure skating duo Evan Bates and Madison Chock.

Fresh off his triumph on the stage, Every Brilliant Thing star Daniel Radcliffe takes to the red carpet. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

On opening night of Every Brilliant Thing, Daniel Radcliffe's Merrily We Roll Along co-stars Lindsay Mendez and Katie Rose Clark are matchy-matchy in black. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o poses in a pantsuit at the opening night of Every Brilliant Thing. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Olympic figure skating duo Evan Bates and Madison Chock flash their medals on opening night of Broadway's Every Brilliant Thing. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)