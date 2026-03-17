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Raise a Cup to Broadway’s New Hadestown Cast—See the Latest Photos

New production shots highlight the musical’s newest gods and mortals at the Walter Kerr Theatre

First Look
by Jamie Kravitz • Mar 17, 2026
Joshua Colley as Orpheus in "Hadestown"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

What to Know

  • The new Hadestown Broadway cast began performances March 3, 2026 at the Walter Kerr Theatre, with first-look production photos now released
  • The principal cast includes Joshua Colley (Orpheus), Tony winner J. Harrison Ghee (Hermes), Gary Dourdan (Hades), Grammy winner Gaby Moreno (Persephone) and Jordan Tyson (Eurydice)
  • Full cast features the Fates (Shea Renne, Jessie Shelton, Kay Trinidad), Workers chorus and swings, showcasing the latest lineup of the Tony-winning Broadway musical

We raise our cups to the new principal cast members of Broadway's Hadestown, who began performances at the Walter Kerr Theatre on March 3. The production released new photos of Joshua Colley as Orpheus, Tony winner J. Harrison Ghee as Hermes, Gary Dourdan as Hades, Grammy winner Gaby Moreno as Persephone and Jordan Tyson as Eurydice.

They are joined by Shea Renne, Jessie Shelton and Kay Trinidad as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Jeffrey Cornelius, Sydney Parra and Alex Puette. The cast also includes swings Brandon Cameron, KC Dela Cruz, Tara Jackson and Max Kumangai. See the gods and mortals on stage in the photos below—in this instance, it's OK to look back.

Jordan Tyson as Eurydice and Joshua Colley as Orpheus in Hadestown. (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Gaby Moreno as Persephone in Hadestown. (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
J. Harrison Ghee as Hermes in Hadestown. (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Jordan Tyson as Eurydice and Joshua Colley as Orpheus in Hadestown. (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Gary Dourdan as Hades, Joshua Colley as Orpheus, Jordan Tyson as Eurydice and Gaby Moreno as Persephone in Hadestown. (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
J. Harrison Ghee as Hermes in Hadestown. (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
View the Full Gallery Here

 

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