First Look Photo: Megan Thee Stallion as Zidler in Moulin Rouge on Broadway

She makes money, she's a (Broadway) star! As she prepares to make her theatrical debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Grammy winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion posed for the camera in character as Zidler, the master of ceremonies who whips audiences into a can-can frenzy at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. The gold embellishments in her hair? The bedazzled top hat? The crimson bustier? The attitude? Ooh la la.

Megan will perform as Zidler from March 24 to May 17, playing all performances except for the two shows on May 2. Bob The Drag Queen, currently performing as Zidler, plays his final performance on March 22. Kelsie Watts will also join the production on March 24 as Satine, succeeding Arianna Rosario. As recently announced, Moulin Rouge! The Musical will end its celebrated Broadway run on July 26, 2026. In the meantime, we can't wait to see the global superstar take on Broadway's bohemian spectacle. It's going to be savage.

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