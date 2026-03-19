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First Look Photo: Megan Thee Stallion as Zidler in Moulin Rouge on Broadway

The Grammy-winning rapper makes her Broadway debut March 24 through May 17 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre

Hot Shot
by Jonah de Forest • Mar 19, 2026
Megan Thee Stallion as Zidler in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"
(Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

What to Know

  • A first-look image of Megan Thee Stallion as Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical offers a preview of the Grammy winner’s Broadway debut
  • Megan will perform as Zidler from March 24 through May 17, 2026 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, with Kelsie Watts joining as Satine
  • Bob the Drag Queen plays his final performance as Zidler on March 22 as the Tony-winning Broadway musical Moulin Rouge! continues its run through July 26, 2026

She makes money, she's a (Broadway) star! As she prepares to make her theatrical debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Grammy winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion posed for the camera in character as Zidler, the master of ceremonies who whips audiences into a can-can frenzy at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. The gold embellishments in her hair? The bedazzled top hat? The crimson bustier? The attitude? Ooh la la.

Megan will perform as Zidler from March 24 to May 17, playing all performances except for the two shows on May 2. Bob The Drag Queen, currently performing as Zidler, plays his final performance on March 22. Kelsie Watts will also join the production on March 24 as Satine, succeeding Arianna Rosario. As recently announced, Moulin Rouge! The Musical will end its celebrated Broadway run on July 26, 2026. In the meantime, we can't wait to see the global superstar take on Broadway's bohemian spectacle. It's going to be savage.

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