Oh, Mary! Welcomes Back Cheyenne Jackson, Bianca Leigh & Phillip James Brannon for Limited Broadway Run

Oh, Mary! will welcome Phillip James Brannon, Cheyenne Jackson and Bianca Leigh back into its esteemed cabinet.

Brannon succeeded original star Conrad Ricamora as Mary's Husband opposite Betty Gilpin and Tituss Burgess, returning for a short run as the Abraham Lincoln to Jinkx Monsoon's Mary Todd Lincoln. He will now perform the role opposite the previously announced Maya Rudolph.

Jackson returns to the role of Mary’s Teacher after a limited run opposite Jane Krakowski and John-Andrew Morrison. Leigh returns to the company after originating the role of Mary’s Chaperone off-Broadway and on Broadway. The trio, along with Rudolph, will play a limited 8-week engagement at the Lyceum Theatre from April 28 through June 20.

Tony Macht, another original member of the production, will continue performances with the company as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant. Hannah Solow, Martin Landry and Julian Manjerico round out the Broadway cast.

The current cast of Oh, Mary! includes John Cameron Mitchell as Mary Todd Lincoln, Morrison as Mary’s Husband, Simu Liu as Mary’s Teacher, Jenn Harris as Mary’s Chaperone and Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant. Mitchell, Morrison and Harris will play their final performances on April 26, and Liu will complete his run on April 21, as previously announced.

Written by Tony winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! centers on the miserable Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. The play premiered off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in February 2024 before opening on Broadway in July 2024. Tickets are now on sale through January 3, 2027.

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