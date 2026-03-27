 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Dog Day Afternoon on Broadway: First Look at Jon Bernthal and Full Cast in New Production Photos

Rupert Goold directs the stage adaptation of the true-crime classic, now in previews at the August Wilson Theatre ahead of its March 30 opening

First Look
by Sophia Rubino • Mar 27, 2026
Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Sal and Jon Bernthal as Sonny in "Dog Day Afternoon"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

What to Know

  • Dog Day Afternoon is now in previews on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre, directed by Rupert Goold, with an official opening night set for March 30
  • The stage adaptation tells the true story of a Brooklyn bank robbery gone wrong, following one man’s desperate act that spirals into national attention
  • Jon Bernthal leads the cast as Sonny Amato, alongside Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jessica Hecht and John Ortiz, with new production photos released

The stage adaptation of Dog Day Afternoon, directed by Rupert Goold, began performances on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre on March 10, ahead of opening night on March 30. If you’ve been robbed of an opportunity to see it thus far, let us break it down for you: Dog Day Afternoon tells a true story that captivated the nation, of the ensuing chaos when one man's desperate act leads to a Brooklyn bank robbery gone wrong.

Steal a look at brand-new production photos of stars Jon Bernthal as Sonny Amato, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Sal DeSilva, John Ortiz as Detective Fucco, Jessica Hecht as Colleen, Spencer Garrett as Sheldon, Michael Kostroff as Butterman, Elizabeth Canavan as Roxxanna/Sonny’s Mom/Gloria, Esteban Andres Cruz as Leon, Danny Johnson as Mr. Eddy, Paola Lázaro as Guadalupe, Wilemina Olivia-Garcia as Lorna, Christopher Sears as Ray Ray, Michael Shayan as Mr. Nesbit, Jeff Still as Widower Dave and Andrea Syglowski as Alison. Also featured are ensemble members Brian D. Coats, Alex J. Gould, Dom Martello, Michael Puzzo and Carmen Zilles.

Jessica Hecht as Colleen in Dog Day Afternoon (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)
Esteban Andres Cruz as Leon in Dog Day Afternoon (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)
Spencer Garrett as Sheldon and John Ortiz as Detective Fucco in Dog Day Afternoon (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Sal in Dog Day Afternoon (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)
Jon Bernthal as Sonny in Dog Day Afternoon (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)
View the Full Gallery Here
 

Get tickets to Dog Day Afternoon!

Related Shows

Dog Day Afternoon

from $77.70

Star Files

Jon Bernthal

Elizabeth Canavan

Esteban Andres Cruz

Spencer Garrett

Jessica Hecht

Danny Johnson

Michael Kostroff

Paola Lázaro

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Wilemina Olivia-Garcia

John Ortiz

Christopher Sears

Michael Shayan

Jeff Still

Andrea Syglowski
View All (15)

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Rocky Horror Show Returns to Broadway: Inside the Cult Classic’s Wild Origins and Lasting Legacy
  2. Wicked’s New Glinda and Elphaba Open Up About Kismet Casting and Carrying on a Broadway Legacy
  3. Luke Evans Brings Glam, Heels and Heart to The Rocky Horror Show on Broadway
Back to Top