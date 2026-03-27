Dog Day Afternoon on Broadway: First Look at Jon Bernthal and Full Cast in New Production Photos

The stage adaptation of Dog Day Afternoon, directed by Rupert Goold, began performances on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre on March 10, ahead of opening night on March 30. If you’ve been robbed of an opportunity to see it thus far, let us break it down for you: Dog Day Afternoon tells a true story that captivated the nation, of the ensuing chaos when one man's desperate act leads to a Brooklyn bank robbery gone wrong.

Steal a look at brand-new production photos of stars Jon Bernthal as Sonny Amato, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Sal DeSilva, John Ortiz as Detective Fucco, Jessica Hecht as Colleen, Spencer Garrett as Sheldon, Michael Kostroff as Butterman, Elizabeth Canavan as Roxxanna/Sonny’s Mom/Gloria, Esteban Andres Cruz as Leon, Danny Johnson as Mr. Eddy, Paola Lázaro as Guadalupe, Wilemina Olivia-Garcia as Lorna, Christopher Sears as Ray Ray, Michael Shayan as Mr. Nesbit, Jeff Still as Widower Dave and Andrea Syglowski as Alison. Also featured are ensemble members Brian D. Coats, Alex J. Gould, Dom Martello, Michael Puzzo and Carmen Zilles.

Jessica Hecht as Colleen in Dog Day Afternoon (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Esteban Andres Cruz as Leon in Dog Day Afternoon (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Spencer Garrett as Sheldon and John Ortiz as Detective Fucco in Dog Day Afternoon (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Sal in Dog Day Afternoon (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Jon Bernthal as Sonny in Dog Day Afternoon (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

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