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TikTok Favorite JJ Niemann Heads to 11 to Midnight for Limited NYC Run

The Broadway vet joins the viral dance-driven theater experience from Cost n’ Mayor this April

News
by Sophia Rubino • Mar 31, 2026
JJ Niemann
(C/o Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis)

What to Know

  • TikTok star JJ Niemann joins 11 to Midnight for a limited three-week run (April 30–May 24), part of the extended NYC theatrical dance production running through May 31
  • Viral dance duo Cost n’ Mayor lead the show, blending pop music and everyday sounds into original choreography, alongside a cast featuring Heather Morris (Glee) and other notable performers
  • The New Year’s Eve-themed dance experience in NYC follows partygoers through one hour of music, movement and emotion, with a Broadway-caliber creative team behind the production

TikTok’s other favorite dancer, JJ Niemann, will join Cost n' Mayor and Hideaway Circus' 11 to Midnight, a theatrical dance experience. Niemann joins the cast for a three-week limited engagement beginning April 30 and running through May 24. An extension of the show was previously announced, with performances through May 31.

In addition to Niemann’s TikTok success, the actor and dancer's Broadway credits include Hamilton, Back to the Future and The Book of Mormon. Other regional credits include Catch Me If You Can, Bliss, Disney's Hercules at Paper Mill Playhouse and the workshop of SMASH.

Directed by Lyndsay Magid Aviner, created with and choreographed by the viral dance duo Cost n’ Mayor (Austin and Marideth Telenko), 11 to Midnight is told through a mix of iconic pop hits and the unexpected musical rhythms of everyday life, put into original compositions.

Real-life couple Cost n’ Mayor have cultivated a viral following on TikTok and Instagram. Following a global search, the pair are joined onstage by previously announced company members Brendon Chan, Kati Simon, Ache Richardson, Makenzie Olsen, Tyson Hill and swings Kristalyn Gill and Jake Urban. Melissa Becraft will join the company for a limited engagement beginning March 26, and Glee star Heather Morris will join April 9 through May 11.

The creative team includes scenic design by Arnel Sancianco, costume design by Barbara Erin Delo, lighting design by Tony winner Jeff Croiter and Sean Beach, sound design by Ben Scheff and special effects by Tony winner Jeremy Chernick. The score combines original compositions by Jacob Aviner, Spencer Novich and Steve Toulmin.

11 to Midnight takes place during one unforgettable hour at a New Year’s Eve apartment party—somewhere in the city, where the music’s loud, the lights are soft and time feels like it’s had a glass of champagne too. Resolutions are made (and some forgotten), feelings pop up out of nowhere, and the future? Well, let’s see what happens this time next year!

Get tickets to 11 to Midnight!

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