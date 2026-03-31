TikTok Favorite JJ Niemann Heads to 11 to Midnight for Limited NYC Run

TikTok’s other favorite dancer, JJ Niemann, will join Cost n' Mayor and Hideaway Circus' 11 to Midnight, a theatrical dance experience. Niemann joins the cast for a three-week limited engagement beginning April 30 and running through May 24. An extension of the show was previously announced, with performances through May 31.

In addition to Niemann’s TikTok success, the actor and dancer's Broadway credits include Hamilton, Back to the Future and The Book of Mormon. Other regional credits include Catch Me If You Can, Bliss, Disney's Hercules at Paper Mill Playhouse and the workshop of SMASH.

Directed by Lyndsay Magid Aviner, created with and choreographed by the viral dance duo Cost n’ Mayor (Austin and Marideth Telenko), 11 to Midnight is told through a mix of iconic pop hits and the unexpected musical rhythms of everyday life, put into original compositions.

Real-life couple Cost n’ Mayor have cultivated a viral following on TikTok and Instagram. Following a global search, the pair are joined onstage by previously announced company members Brendon Chan, Kati Simon, Ache Richardson, Makenzie Olsen, Tyson Hill and swings Kristalyn Gill and Jake Urban. Melissa Becraft will join the company for a limited engagement beginning March 26, and Glee star Heather Morris will join April 9 through May 11.

The creative team includes scenic design by Arnel Sancianco, costume design by Barbara Erin Delo, lighting design by Tony winner Jeff Croiter and Sean Beach, sound design by Ben Scheff and special effects by Tony winner Jeremy Chernick. The score combines original compositions by Jacob Aviner, Spencer Novich and Steve Toulmin.

11 to Midnight takes place during one unforgettable hour at a New Year’s Eve apartment party—somewhere in the city, where the music’s loud, the lights are soft and time feels like it’s had a glass of champagne too. Resolutions are made (and some forgotten), feelings pop up out of nowhere, and the future? Well, let’s see what happens this time next year!

Get tickets to 11 to Midnight!