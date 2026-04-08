This Week on The Broadway Show: Aaron Tveit, Becky Shaw, Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Buena Vista Social Club

Aaron Tveit and Tamsen Fadal on "The Broadway Show" (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

This week on The Broadway Show promises a delightful mix of Tony winners, seasoned performers and Broadway debuts, highlighting both long-runners and newly opened shows. From Chess to Cats: The Jellicle Ball, you don't want to miss these star-studded interviews. Plus, a live studio performance from Buena Vista Social Club.

Becky Shaw celebrates opening night on Broadway, with stars Madeline Brewer, Patrick Ball, Alden Ehrenreich, Linda Emond and Lauren Patten elaborating on the appeal of Gina Gionfriddo's dark comedy.

The master himself, Chess star Aaron Tveit opens up about making moves in the revival as Freddie Trumper, his co-stars Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher, and his backstage routine in a sit-down with The Broadway Show host Tamsen Fadal.

Talk about legendary. Tony winner André De Shields, Ballroom icon Junior LaBeija and the original Macavity in Cats on Broadway, Ken Ard, break down Cats: The Jellicle Ball in conversation with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek.

Buena Vista Social Club Tony winner Natalie Venetia Belcon brings the heat of Havana to the Broadway.com studio with her blooming rendition of "Dos Gardenias."

Plus, get an inside look at a recent sensory-friendly performance of The Lion King.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 8 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.