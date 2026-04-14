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Full Cast Announced for New York City Center Encores! La Cage aux Folles

Tonya Pinkins, Peter Francis James and Rachel Webb join the previously announced leads

News
by Sophia Rubino • Apr 14, 2026
Tonya Pinkins
(Photo: c/o New York City Center)

What to Know

  • Full cast announced for Encores! La Cage aux Folles starring Billy Porter and Wayne Brady, with Tonya Pinkins, Peter Francis James and Rachel Webb among the newly revealed performers
  • The production features an all-Black cast and runs from June 17–28 at New York City Center, directed by Robert O’Hara and closing the 2026 Encores! season
  • Tony-winning musical by Harvey Fierstein and Jerry Herman follows nightclub owners Albin and Georges as their lives are upended by their son’s engagement

Casting is complete for the New York City Center Encores! production of La Cage aux Folles, running June 17–28. Tony winner Tonya Pinkins (Jelly's Last Jam) returns to Encores! as Jacqueline after performing in The Wild Party earlier this season, along with Peter Francis James (Funny Girl) as Edouard and Rachel Webb (& Juliet) as Anne.

They join previously announced stars Billy Porter as Albin and Wayne Brady as Georges, with Alaman Diadhiou as Jean-Michel, James Jackson Jr. as Jacob, Michael McElroy as Francois, Sharon Washington as Marie and Lance Coadie Williams as Renaud. The cast also includes Jordan Alexander, Sai Anthony, Jordan Chin, Joshua Dawson, Jamal Christopher Douglas, Michael Samarie George, Aaron Graham, Ari Groover, Jaquez, Karma Jenkins, Christian Kidd, Kendall Lashanti, Andre Malcolm, Kareem Marsh, Morgan McGhee, Ernest Mingo, Wesley Ryan, Julian Amari Smith, Jordan Simone Stephens, Wade Watson, Anthony Wayne and Travon Williams.

Robert O’Hara directs the all-Black cast in the Tony-winning musical with a book by Harvey Fierstein and music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, closing out the 2026 Encores! season. The musical tells the story of longtime partners Albin and Georges, proprietors of a vibrant drag nightclub in St. Tropez whose world turns upside down when their son brings home his fiancée’s conservative parents.

Joining O’Hara on the creative team are guest music director Joseph Joubert and choreographer Edgar Godineaux, with tap choreography by Dormeshia. The production features scenic design by Tony winner David Zinn, costume design by Tony winner Clint Ramos, lighting design by Adam Honoré, sound design by Megumi Katayama, hair and wig design by Rob Pickens and makeup design by Joe Dulude II.

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