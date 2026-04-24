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The Lost Boys Releases New Production Photos Ahead of Opening Night on Broadway

See brand-new photos of Shoshana Bean, LJ Benet and more in action in Santa Carla

First Look
by Sophia Rubino • Apr 24, 2026
The cast of "The Lost Boys"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

What to Know

  • The Lost Boys releases new production photos ahead of its official opening on April 26
  • The cast is led by Shoshana Bean, alongside LJ Benet, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Benjamin Pajak and more
  • View photo highlights and a full gallery for an inside look at the new stage production

The Lost Boys' new productions photos now belong to someone… you! The cast features Shoshana Bean as Lucy Emerson, LJ Benet as Michael Emerson, Ali Louis Bourzgui as David, Benjamin Pajak as Sam Emerson, Maria Wirries as Star, Paul Alexander Nolan as Max, Jennifer Duka as Alan Frog, Miguel Gil as Edgar Frog, Brian Flores as Marko, Sean Grandillo as Dwayne and Dean Maupin as Paul. Check out the photo highlights and full gallery before the show officially opens on April 26.

Ali Louis Bourzgui as David and Dean Maupin as Paul in The Lost Boys (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Shoshana Bean as Lucy Emerson in The Lost Boys (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Maria Wirries as Star and LJ Benet as Michael Emerson in The Lost Boys (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
LJ Benet as Michael Emerson in The Lost Boys (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
View the Full Gallery Here

 

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Star Files

Shoshana Bean

LJ Benet

Ali Louis Bourzgui

Jennifer Duka

Brian Flores

Miguel Gil

Sean Grandillo

Dean Maupin

Paul Alexander Nolan

Benjamin Pajak

Maria Wirries
View All (11)

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