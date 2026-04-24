The Lost Boys Releases New Production Photos Ahead of Opening Night on Broadway

The cast of "The Lost Boys" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The Lost Boys' new productions photos now belong to someone… you! The cast features Shoshana Bean as Lucy Emerson, LJ Benet as Michael Emerson, Ali Louis Bourzgui as David, Benjamin Pajak as Sam Emerson, Maria Wirries as Star, Paul Alexander Nolan as Max, Jennifer Duka as Alan Frog, Miguel Gil as Edgar Frog, Brian Flores as Marko, Sean Grandillo as Dwayne and Dean Maupin as Paul. Check out the photo highlights and full gallery before the show officially opens on April 26.

Ali Louis Bourzgui as David and Dean Maupin as Paul in The Lost Boys (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Shoshana Bean as Lucy Emerson in The Lost Boys (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Maria Wirries as Star and LJ Benet as Michael Emerson in The Lost Boys (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

LJ Benet as Michael Emerson in The Lost Boys (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

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