'The Reaction Has Been Insane:' The Lost Boys Musical Opens on Broadway

The musical adaptation of The Lost Boys, directed by Tony winner Michael Arden and with music by The Rescues, marked its opening night at the Palace Theatre on April 26. Broadway.com was on the red carpet to chat with the cast and creative team about taking the story to the neck level on Broadway.

Shoshana Bean plays single mother Lucy in The Lost Boys, her tenth Broadway credit. As a Main Stem veteran, she's very accustomed to how audiences behave. “When we had our first preview, part of me wanted to warn the kids that it’s not always like this; the first couple audiences are going to be really generous and really excited, and it may taper off," she says. "It hasn’t. The reaction has been insane since the beginning.”

As David, Ali Louis Bourzgui says, “I get to play with the audience a lot. I get to actively look people in the eyes and almost draw them in, too, into the vampire cult.”

Basketball superstar Steph Curry and author Ayesha Curry join the producing team of The Lost Boys, marking the married couple's first Broadway producing credit. “I’m an amateur Broadway geek,” says Steph Curry. “But when it comes to this special show, the team that’s behind it, the unbelievable talent that everybody will get to see, there’s just a level of investment all across the board. I’m excited for everybody to watch it.”

Alex Winter, who returned to Broadway this year in Jamie Lloyd’s revival of Waiting for Godot, played Marko in the original 1987 Lost Boys film. “It’s surreal to have something you did that long ago still be in the cultural zeitgeist like this," says Winter, "and then to be taken on by this gang, specifically? It’s awe-inspiring.”

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