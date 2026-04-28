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'The Reaction Has Been Insane:' The Lost Boys Musical Opens on Broadway

Shoshana Bean, Ali Louis Bourzgui and producers Steph and Ayesha Curry celebrate the new musical’s electrifying opening night at the Palace Theatre

On the Scene
by Sophia Rubino • Apr 28, 2026
Benjamin Pajak, Shoshana Bean and LJ Benet at the opening of "The Lost Boys"

What to Know

  • The Lost Boys musical has officially opened on Broadway at the Palace Theatre, directed by Tony winner Michael Arden with music by The Rescues
  • Shoshana Bean joins the cast as Lucy, praising the “insane” and consistently strong audience reactions, while Ali Louis Bourzgui highlights the show’s immersive, audience-engaging vampire storytelling
  • The Broadway adaptation of the cult classic film is drawing buzz for its starry creative team and cultural legacy, with original film actor Alex Winter calling the stage revival “awe-inspiring"

The musical adaptation of The Lost Boys, directed by Tony winner Michael Arden and with music by The Rescues, marked its opening night at the Palace Theatre on April 26. Broadway.com was on the red carpet to chat with the cast and creative team about taking the story to the neck level on Broadway.

Shoshana Bean plays single mother Lucy in The Lost Boys, her tenth Broadway credit. As a Main Stem veteran, she's very accustomed to how audiences behave. “When we had our first preview, part of me wanted to warn the kids that it’s not always like this; the first couple audiences are going to be really generous and really excited, and it may taper off," she says. "It hasn’t. The reaction has been insane since the beginning.”

As David, Ali Louis Bourzgui says, “I get to play with the audience a lot. I get to actively look people in the eyes and almost draw them in, too, into the vampire cult.”

Basketball superstar Steph Curry and author Ayesha Curry join the producing team of The Lost Boys, marking the married couple's first Broadway producing credit. “I’m an amateur Broadway geek,” says Steph Curry. “But when it comes to this special show, the team that’s behind it, the unbelievable talent that everybody will get to see, there’s just a level of investment all across the board. I’m excited for everybody to watch it.”

Alex Winter, who returned to Broadway this year in Jamie Lloyd’s revival of Waiting for Godot, played Marko in the original 1987 Lost Boys film. “It’s surreal to have something you did that long ago still be in the cultural zeitgeist like this," says Winter, "and then to be taken on by this gang, specifically? It’s awe-inspiring.”

 

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