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Broadway’s The Rocky Horror Show Announces Second Extension

The cult classic revival will now run through November 29 with a star-studded cast led by Luke Evans

News
by Sophia Rubino • May 1, 2026
The cast of "The Rocky Horror Show"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

What to Know

  • The Rocky Horror Show revival extends its Broadway run at Studio 54 through November 29, marking its second extension from the previously announced closing date of July 19
  • Directed by Tony winner Sam Pinkleton, the Roundabout Theatre Company production brings the cult classic musical back to Broadway with a fresh staging
  • Star-studded cast includes Luke Evans, Rachel Dratch, Stephanie Hsu and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, retelling the story of Brad and Janet’s wild night with Dr. Frank-N-Furter

You’re lucky, he’s lucky, I’m lucky, we’re all lucky! Roundabout Theatre Company’s revival of Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show, directed by Tony winner Sam Pinkleton, will now haunt Studio 54 until November 29. This is the cult classic musical’s second Broadway extension, which was previously announced to play through July 19.

The Rocky Horror Show follows sweethearts Brad and Janet, whose night takes a bizarre turn when their car breaks down outside a mysterious mansion. Inside waits Dr. Frank-N-Furter and his eccentric crew—Riff Raff, Columbia, Magenta, Eddie and Rocky—for a night they’ll never forget.

The revival stars Luke Evans as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, joined by Rachel Dratch as the Narrator, Andrew Durand as Brad, Amber Gray as Riff Raff, Harvey Guillén as Eddie/Dr. Scott, Stephanie Hsu as Janet, Juliette Lewis as Magenta, Josh Rivera as Rocky and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Columbia.

Get tickets to The Rocky Horror Show!

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