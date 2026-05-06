2026 Tony Awards Buzz, Adrien Brody, Luke Evans & More on The Broadway Show

Tamsen Fadal and Adrien Brody on "The Broadway Show" (Photo by Lindsey Sullivan for Broadway.com)

Nominations for the 2026 Tony Awards are out, and now it's all buzzy build-up to the June ceremony! Get a recap of the top nominees, plus your regularly scheduled slate of starry Broadway interviews and behind-the-scenes insights on this week's episode of The Broadway Show. Here's what's in store:

The Fear of 13 star Adrien Brody sits down with The Broadway Show host Tamsen Fadal, opening up about how he's grown as an actor while making his Broadway debut in the production.

The Rocky Horror Show revival's Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Luke Evans, gets personal in conversation with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek.

Just In Time's new principal cast members—Jeremy Jordan, Isa Briones, Debbie Gravitte and Carrie St. Louis—chat about joining the show during a recent press event for the production.

Death of a Salesman director Joe Mantello shares his process with Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens in the latest installment of Building Broadway, including his history with stars Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf.

The Great Gatsby's Daisy dresser, Kimberly Lennox, talks glitz, glamour and logistics with The Broadway Show correspondent Perry Sook.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 6 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.