High Stakes: Backstage at The Lost Boys With Benjamin Pajak, Episode 5: Farewell Fangs

At only 15 years old, Benjamin Pajak is performing in his second Broadway show, this time as Sam Emerson in The Lost Boys, A New Musical. The boy wonder plays the younger brother of Michael Emerson (LJ Benet) and the son of Lucy Emerson (Tony nominee Shoshana Bean) in the rock-infused musical reimagining of the 1987 cult classic vampire flick. To document the excitement, Pajak is taking fans behind-the-scenes of the new production as Broadway.com’s latest vlogger.

For his final episode, Pajak documents the cast celebrating The Lost Boys' 12 (!) Tony nominations. Newly-minted two-time Tony nominee Bean shares her thoughts on this remarkable achievement while dressed in her character’s Video Max uniform alongside dance captain/swing Hank Santos. Plus, get a peek at the cast preparing for their Good Morning America performance and hear rousing sentiments from producers James Carpinello, Marcus Chait and Patrick Wilson. Happy trails, Benjamin!

Get tickets to The Lost Boys, A New Musical!